Ohio State HC Jake Diebler shares major update on standout Joshua Ojianwuna's injury status following Baylor transfer move

Ohio State coach Jake Diebler provided a major update on the health status of Baylor transfer Joshua Ojianwuna.

The second-year coach told CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein on Thursday that the 6-foot-10 forward is in Columbus, recovering from the knee injury he sustained in February.

The update means that Ojianwuna's status with the Buckeyes remains uncertain up to this point, as the program's summer practices are underway.

“Yeah, until we’re given information that he won’t be (available), we’ll keep moving forward to that,” said Diebler. “He’s watching everything from the side right now, learning our terminology. We’re doing some different things offensively so everybody’s got to be paying close attention. And, he’s been great. He’s been great.”

The 38-year-old coach noted there's no recovery timeframe for the Nigerian native, as the team wants to ensure the power forward is in game shape when he steps onto the court.

"It’s a situation – he’s got a bright basketball future so we can’t rush him, you know. We’ve got to make sure that he’s ready before he steps out on the court," Diebler said of the NBA Academy Africa and NBA Global Academy product.

The Ohio State coach added that the coaching staff will only know Ojianwuna's full status well into fall camp, which is a few weeks before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Jake Diebler excited about Joshua Ojianwuna's upside despite his injury status

Ohio State coach Jake Diebler treats his transfer acquisitions and freshmen as important pieces to help the Buckeyes return to their former glory in the Big Ten Conference and the nation.

Ojianwuna is expected to add size and depth to the Buckeyes' frontcourt, providing a scoring threat from inside the paint due to his shot-making prowess. In defense, the 6-foot-10 forward is perceived as a great rebounder and an additional body to strengthen the team's interior.

Last season, Ojianwuna was on pace for his best year in a Baylor uniform until the injury in the Bears' win against UCF cut his career-high figures altogether. In 23 games, he averaged 7.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and shot an eye-popping 77.4% from the field.

Overall, the Nigerian suited up for 87 games in Baylor and posted 5.3 ppg and 4.2 rpg and made 70.4% of his shots. However, the injury and the uncertainty surrounding it will force Ohio State and its fans to wait further for the power forward to take flight.

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

