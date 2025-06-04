Ohio State hooper Kaia Henderson signs with major ACC college after entering the transfer portal with 'no contact' tag

Kaia Henderson found a new home after entering the transfer portal with a “no contact” tag on May 28. The former Ohio State guard is heading to the ACC, with Boston College confirming her signing on Wednesday via Instagram.

“SIGNED ✍️ Welcome to The Heights, Kaia Henderson! 📰 Link in bio,” the Boston College Women caption read, welcoming the graduate transfer to Chestnut Hill.

Henderson spent three years with the Buckeyes but will be eligible as a graduate transfer after earning her Bachelor of Arts in Communication this spring. Though her time at Ohio State was modest in terms of playing time, Henderson still brings experience to her new squad.

She appeared in 28 games across her first two seasons, averaging 0.9 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. However, she redshirted during the 2024-25 campaign and did not play any games.

Her best performance in a Buckeyes jersey came in the 2023-24 season, when she scored six points in a non-conference matchup against the Ohio Bobcats.

The New York native was a standout at New Hartford High School, where she became the school’s all-time leading scorer after recording 2,092 points by the end of her junior year.

She is one of four players to join the Eagles from the transfer portal this offseason, having also brought in Kayla Rolph from William & Mary, Erin Houpt from San Diego State, and Kiera Edmonds from Houston.

With a fresh start in the ACC, Henderson will aim to make the most of her final year of eligibility and carve out a meaningful role under coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee.

Boston HC Joanna Bernabei-McNamee hails Kaia Henderson’s arrival

In a press release on the Boston website, Joanna Bernabei-McNamee spoke about what Kaia Henderson will bring to the team.

"Kaia is a dynamic point guard with exceptional court vision, strong leadership qualities, and the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor," Bernabei-McNamee said.

"She has a great feel for when to facilitate and when to score and takes pride in her defense. We're excited to welcome Kaia to The Heights and can't wait to see the impact she'll make."

The Eagles have also strengthened their coaching staff by bringing in former Brown assistant Clint Williams as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 season.

