Ohio State's Devin Royal reveals "the main reason" why he turned down other offers to stay with the Buckeyes

Devin Royal has been a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes for two seasons. This past year, he emerged as a star, averaging 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. As a result, he could have entered the transfer portal and received big offers from some of the top programs in the nation.

Ad

However, Royal decided that it was best for his career and development to stay with the Buckeyes. In a conversation with the media in late June, Royal spoke about why he chose to return to the Buckeyes for his junior season.

"I just feel like, the chemistry I have with my coach and, just the love we have for each other and the team. I feel like that’s the main reason I stayed," Royal said. "You know, we just click."

Ad

Trending

Devin Royal also opened up about his positional change, moving from being primarily a power forward to the small forward position.

"You know, helping me move to three is also a big reason why I stayed too," Royal said. "I mean, I just like everything about it. It’s helped me be more versatile, (will) help me play more further in my career and just be able to do everything,” Royal said. “So, I feel like I love it, in my opinion."

Ad

Coach Jake Diebler challenges Devin Royal to be ok being uncomfortable

With Devin Royal moving to small forward after previously playing the power forward position, it could be an awkward transition for the young player. However, Ohio State coach Jake Diebler spoke about his confidence in Royal and his ability to be okay being uncomfortable in a conversation with the media in June.

Ad

"Yeah, he’s got to be okay being uncomfortable this summer. And, listen, he can do it," Diebler said. "The one thing about Devin, he’s got a really high basketball IQ and, at the end of the day, he’s going to find a way to be productive. He’s always done that in his entire career at every level.

Ad

"So, that production has got to look a little different but it can’t be completely, we can’t completely go away from some of the things that makes him special. Like, he doesn’t have to be perfect at it yet. We’ve got to build him up to where he can do it but, I’m very, very confident he can do it."

Jake Diebler is heading into his second full season as coach. He took over the role midway through he 2023-24 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here