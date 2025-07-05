Ohio State's Devin Royal reveals "the main reason" why he turned down other offers to stay with the Buckeyes

Devin Royal has been a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes for two seasons. This past year, he emerged as a star, averaging 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. As a result, he could have entered the transfer portal and received big offers from some of the top programs in the nation.
However, Royal decided that it was best for his career and development to stay with the Buckeyes. In a conversation with the media in late June, Royal spoke about why he chose to return to the Buckeyes for his junior season.
"I just feel like, the chemistry I have with my coach and, just the love we have for each other and the team. I feel like that’s the main reason I stayed," Royal said. "You know, we just click."
Devin Royal also opened up about his positional change, moving from being primarily a power forward to the small forward position.
"You know, helping me move to three is also a big reason why I stayed too," Royal said. "I mean, I just like everything about it. It’s helped me be more versatile, (will) help me play more further in my career and just be able to do everything,” Royal said. “So, I feel like I love it, in my opinion."
Coach Jake Diebler challenges Devin Royal to be ok being uncomfortable
With Devin Royal moving to small forward after previously playing the power forward position, it could be an awkward transition for the young player. However, Ohio State coach Jake Diebler spoke about his confidence in Royal and his ability to be okay being uncomfortable in a conversation with the media in June.
"Yeah, he’s got to be okay being uncomfortable this summer. And, listen, he can do it," Diebler said. "The one thing about Devin, he’s got a really high basketball IQ and, at the end of the day, he’s going to find a way to be productive. He’s always done that in his entire career at every level.
"So, that production has got to look a little different but it can’t be completely, we can’t completely go away from some of the things that makes him special. Like, he doesn’t have to be perfect at it yet. We’ve got to build him up to where he can do it but, I’m very, very confident he can do it."
Jake Diebler is heading into his second full season as coach. He took over the role midway through he 2023-24 season.
