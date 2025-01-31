Ohio State’s Kaia Henderson heartbroken after tragic news about USA figure skating’s young team’s plane crash

Ohio State guard Kaia Henderson shared her anguish on Instagram on Thursday following the tragic plane crash in Washington, D.C., that claimed the lives of several members of the U.S. figure skating team. Henderson shared Team USA's post regarding the unfortunate incident on her Instagram story and offered support to the families affected.

Sarah Hirshland, the chief executive officer of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, released a statement on behalf of the organization mourning the loss of the passengers aboard American Airlines Flight 5342.

Hirshland confirmed that among those who perished in the crash on Wednesday night "were talented athletes, dedicated coaches and beloved family members from the U.S. Figure Skating community, all returning home from the National Development Camp."

Kaia Henderson offered her condolences in her Instagram story.

Trending

"My heart breaks for all of the families and friends affected by this tragedy. I am sending all of my love, thoughts, and prayers for strength and healing during this time," Henderson wrote.

Kaia Henderson offered her condolences to the friends and families affected by the tragic Washington DC plane crash on her Instagram story. Source: Instagram/@kaia.henderson

No survivors were found after the American Airlines regional aircraft and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair over the Potomac River near the Reagan National Airport, reportedly resulting in the deaths of 67 people.

U.S. Figure Skating has not confirmed how many skaters were killed in the crash. Per BBC, a pair of 16-year-old skaters, their mothers and two Russian coaches were among the victims. At least 14 passengers of the aircraft were involved in the sport, per the report.

Kaia Henderson's Ohio State off to strong start in 2024-25 NCAA season

Kaia Henderson is part of the Ohio State Buckeyes team that has started the season 19-1. However, she has yet to play a single minute for the Buckeyes, who are currently No. 8 in the AP rankings.

Henderson averaged 1.0 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists through 13 games in her rookie season for Ohio State. Playing time remained scarce for Henderson during the 2023-24 NCAA season, with the sophomore guard averaging 0.8 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists through 15 games.

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Cotie McMahon (#32) reacts following the 74-66 win over the Maryland Terrapins in the NCAA women's basketball game at Value City Arena on Jan. 23, 2025. Photo: Imagn

Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff has opted to use a nine-player rotation for the Buckeyes this season, with five of them averaging in double figures. Cotie McMahon leads Ohio State in scoring, averaging 16.4 points through 16 games.

She posted a double-double in Ohio State's last game against Nebraska on Sunday, recording 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Buckeyes' 72-66 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here