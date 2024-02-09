Ohio State student newspaper demands Chris Holtmann's firing as Buckeyes become "corpse of a program" after recent loss to Indiana

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann's firing has been a topic of discussion after the team's recent struggles this season. The Buckeyes fell to Indiana on Tuesday, bringing their overall record to 13-10 and 3-9 in the Big Ten.

Ohio State's recent lack of success under Holtmann has an Ohio State student newspaper calling for a change, which seems to be aimed at the head coaching position. In a post on X from Lantern Sports, they call Ohio State men's basketball "a corpse of a program."

Expand Tweet

Chris Holtmann's firing was brought up after Ohio State lost their fifth consecutive game, falling 76-73 to Indiana at home. They have now lost eight of their last nine games after starting the season 12-2.

Ohio State hired the school's new athletic director, Ross Bjork, last month, which could promptly present Chris Holtmann's firing if they can't turn things around soon. If Bjork wants to begin a new era of Buckeye hoops, that process may involve a change at head coach.

If Ohio State elects to follow through with Chris Holtmann's firing, it would bring an end to a seven-season era in Columbus where he is currently 136-84. The program has made four NCAA Tournament appearances under Holtmann but failed to advance past the Round of 32.

The team saw its most success under Holtmann in his first season at the helm in 2017. They finished 25-9, good enough for third in the Big Ten, trailing Purdue and Michigan State. Their records since then have fluctuated a bit but they managed to stay around 20 wins each season.

Last season was the first time Ohio State finished under .500 during Holtmann's tenure, finishing 16-19. This season seems to be headed in a similar disappointing direction as the Buckeyes venture into their final eight regular season games with a 13-10 record.

Ohio State's remaining schedule with suggested Chris Holtmann's firing in the backdrop

Holtmann and the Buckeyes aim to reverse their recent lack of triumph on Saturday when they take on the 13-10 Maryland Terrapins. Things will not get any easier from there, however, as they travel to Wisconsin to face the 11th-ranked Badgers, followed by a home matchup against No. 2 Purdue.

They will then travel to both Minnesota and Michigan State before closing out their regular season against Nebraska, Michigan and Rutgers.

The Big Ten is a stacked conference and the remaining schedule will be a true test for the Buckeyes with Chris Holtmann's firing potentially on the horizon.

Poll : Will Ohio State fire Chris Holtmann after this season? Yes No 0 votes