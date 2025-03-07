  • home icon
  Ohio State vs Iowa State women's basketball predictions, odds and picks for March 7 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Mar 07, 2025 19:46 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
No. 11 seed Iowa will take on No. 3 seed Ohio State in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament on Friday night inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Iowa (22-9) are blowing hot right now, having won eight in the last 10 games of the regular season and riding high in the postseason. The Hawkeyes kicked off their conference tournament campaign with an impressive 81-54 win over Wisconsin, before beating the No. 6-seeded Michigan State 71-64 on Thursday.

However, Iowa will face its biggest test yet against No. 3 tournament seed Ohio State, who received a double-bye to this round.

It will serve as a revenge game for the Hawkeyes, who were beaten at Ohio State 86-78 on Feb. 17, in overtime. Despite making up a dozen points with just over one-and-a-half minutes to play and forcing overtime, Iowa could not find the gear to go the extra mile in that game, ultimately falling.

Ohio State vs Iowa State prediction

This game is going to be close and is expected to be quite physical, given the revenge scenario attached to it for the Iowa team.

However, the Hawkeyes appear to be in postseason rhythm and will be motivated to seek revenge. Also, with the arena already warmed up to them, there could be even more of an advantage in the end.

Prediction: Ohio State 77, Iowa 78

Ohio State vs Iowa State odds

TeamSpreadTotalMoney Line
Ohio State -2.5 (-115)U 147.5 (-115)- 155
Iowa+ 2.5 (-115)O 147.5 (-115)+ 110
Ohio State vs Iowa State head-to-head

In 39 previous meetings, Ohio State has won 24 times, while Iowa has recorded 15 victories.

The Buckeyes won the last meeting between both programs back in February, but prior to that triumph, they had lost three of the previous four, winning just one.

Ohio State vs Iowa State key players

Jaloni Cambridge led Ohio State with 29 points in the win against the Hawkeyes back in February and is one to watch out for on Friday.

Lucy Olsen has averaged 23.1 ppg in the last eight games for the Hawkeyes and is shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc, making 23 3-point shots.

How to watch Ohio State vs Iowa State?

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
