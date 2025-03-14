Oklahoma vs. Kentucky: Box Score, Stats, Game Summary and More ft. Otega Oweh

No. 14 seed Oklahoma sought a second straight SEC Tournament upset against No. 6 seed Kentucky. While the Sooners (20-13) rallied from seven points down with 1:19 to play, Otega Oweh's shot in the final second enabled the AP Poll's No. 15 Wildcats (22-10) to win. Kentucky will move on into quarterfinal play on Friday.

Ad

Oklahoma vs. Kentucky Box Score

Oklahoma

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Fears 28 4 5 3 0 1 3 34 B. Goodine 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 25 M. Wague 9 6 0 0 1 3 4 17 J. Moore 12 7 2 1 0 0 2 30 D. Miles 2 2 0 1 0 1 3 14 K. Elvis 12 3 4 1 0 2 1 31 D. Forsythe 6 0 1 0 0 1 0 11 G. Taylor Jr. 9 3 1 0 0 0 2 19 L. Northweather 6 1 0 0 1 0 2 19

Ad

Trending

Kentucky

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN O. Oweh 27 4 5 3 0 2 4 36 L. Butler 2 1 3 0 0 0 1 8 K. Brea 22 4 2 0 0 2 1 37 A. Carr 11 7 1 1 2 1 0 28 A. Williams 7 3 2 1 0 2 2 20 C. Chandler 3 3 1 0 0 1 3 22 T. Noah 4 6 1 0 0 1 1 15 B. Garrison 5 3 1 2 0 1 3 20 T. Perry 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 A. Almonor 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 9

Ad

Oklahoma vs. Kentucky Game Summary

Kentucky opened the game on an 8-0 run, courtesy of 3-pointers from Otega Oweh and Andrew Carr. Kentucky extended is lead to 19-11 on a Trent Noah layup with 11:53 to play in the half. But Oklahoma pulled ahead for the first time at 26-25 on a Kobe Elvis 3-pointer with 5:30 in the half. The teams battled evenly to intermission, with Kentucky holding a 40-38 advantage.

The Wildcats opened up a 59-52 lead on a Brandon Garrison 3-point play with 11:21 to play, but Oklahoma hung close thereafter. OU pulled with 66-65 on a Luke Northweather 3-pointer with 6:50 to play. But Kentucky answered with 3-pointers from Oweh and Koby Brea. A 3-point play by Oweh made the UK lead 75-65 with 5:17 to go.

Ad

But Oklahoma took the lead on a Fears layup with 5.6 seconds to play. Oweh's runner in the final second gave UK the win.

Kentucky was led by 27 points from Oweh who also had five assists. Koby Brea added 22 points, including four 3-point shots. Andrew Carr chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jeremiah Fears paced Oklahoma with 28 points. Kobe Elvis added 12 points off the bench for the Sooners and Jalon Moore also chipped in 12.

Ad

Kentucky will now face No. 3 seed Alabama in the last of Friday's SEC Tournament quarterfinal games. That matchup is set for around 8:30 pm EST and will be airing on the SEC Network.

Oklahoma was safely off the NCAA selection bubble in ESPN's latest bracketology. Given that several SEC teams behind the Sooners (Vanderbilt and Arkansas notably) have also fallen, OU is likely safe. ESPN projected Oklahoma as a No. 10 seed in its latest bracketology.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here