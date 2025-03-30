Oklahoma vs. UConn women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Paige Bueckers

No. 3 seed Oklahoma looked to potentially deliver a major upset over No. 2 seed UConn. The Sooners led by four points at halftime, but UConn pulled away in the second half for an 82-59 win. The Huskies will now move to the Elite Eight and face the winner of No. 1 seed USC and No. 5 seed Kansas State on Monday.

Oklahoma vs. UConn Box Score

Oklahoma

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN S. Williams 10 5 0 1 0 5 1 30 S. Vann 6 3 1 1 1 4 0 28 R. Beers 10 10 3 2 0 3 4 29 R. Scott 8 2 6 2 0 4 1 21 P. Verhulst 16 3 0 0 1 1 0 35 L. Scott 9 5 0 1 0 3 3 15 B. Culliton 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 Z. Vann 0 2 0 0 0 2 3 9 L. Keys 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 N. Tot 0 2 3 0 0 1 1 10

UConn

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN S. Strong 11 11 5 2 1 2 5 30 J. El Alfy 0 9 1 1 0 1 3 12 K. Chen 6 4 4 4 0 2 1 27 A. Fudd 10 1 5 3 0 1 1 37 P. Bueckers 40 6 1 3 2 3 0 35 I. Brady 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 12 A. Shade 12 4 1 3 0 1 1 28 KK Arnold 3 0 1 2 0 0 0 19

Oklahoma vs. UConn Game Summary

Oklahoma scored the first eight points of the game and led 8-0 three minutes in. But UConn answered with the next 10 points, taking a 10-8 lead on an Azzi Fudd free throw with 4:45 left in the quarter. UConn led 17-12 after the first quarter.

Oklahoma rallied to take a 24-23 lead on a Payton Verhulst 3-pointer with 6:59 remaining in the half. OU pushed the lead to 29-23 and held a 36-32 lead at halftime.

But UConn took a 39-38 lead on a Kaitlyn Chen layup with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter. From there, UConn had a 16-2 run to take a 55-40 advantage on a Sarah Strong jumper. UConn led 59-46 at the end of the quarter and never looked back.

The Huskies were led by 40 points from Paige Bueckers. Bueckers shot 16-for-27, including 6-for-8 from 3-point range. She also had six rebounds and three steals. Ashlynn Shade added 12 points, with a pair of 3-pointers, off the bench. Sarah Strong chipped in with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Azzi Fudd added 10 points and five assists.

Oklahoma was led by Payton Verhulst's 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Reagen Beers added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Sahara Williams tallied 10 points as well for the Sooners.

UConn will face the victor of USC and Kansas State. USC is the top seed, but is now playing without star guard JuJu Watkins, who was injured earlier in the Tournament.

