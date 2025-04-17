"Older than half the NBA": Chad Baker-Mazara's transfer portal decision sparks hilarious reactions

Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara announced his move to enter the transfer portal via social media on Thursday, and it left college hoops fans with varying reactions.

He was granted one more year of eligibility after the NCAA’s JUCO ruling and has decided to play for a fifth different team.

Baker-Mazara, who turned 25 in January, spent his freshman year with Duquesne in 2020-2021, before moving to San Diego State for his sophomore year in 2021-2022. He played his junior year at Northwest Florida State in 2022-2023 and spent the two seasons with the Tigers.

Tipton Edits announced the news on Instagram, and fans had their say about it.

“No. That’s enough college basketball for you,” a fan wrote.

“Funniest news I’ve ever seen,” another fan wrote.

“Put the fries in the bag bro,” one fan said.

“Dude is older than half the NBA,” a fan commented.

Chad Baker-Mazara's transfer portal decision sparks hilarious reactions. Credit: IG/@tiptonedits

However, some came to his defense.

“I see nothing wrong he knows he might not get a chance in nba so hey,” one fan wrote.

“Block out the noise go be great 10,” another fan wrote.

Chad Baker-Mazara's transfer portal decision sparks hilarious reactions. Credit: IG/@tiptonedits

Baker-Mazara helped Auburn reach the Final Four this past season, averaging 12.3 points per game, which was only behind Johni Broome, who recorded 18.6 ppg. He added 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The senior guard became an integral part of the team, starting 34 of 38 games, which was a massive increase from the nine he started in the previous year.

The all-phase player scored 15 or more points in 14 games, while also having at least five rebounds and five assists in eight games.

Chad Baker-Mazara becomes second Auburn player in transfer portal

Chad Baker-Mazara is the second Auburn Tigers player to enter the transfer portal after the season concluded.

Jahki Howard was the first player to do so, and he plays the same position as Baker-Mazara. Auburn has lost all its rotation players from last season.

However, the Tigers have since added Keyshawn Hall and Abdul Bashir.

