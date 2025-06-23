Ole Miss HC Yolett McPhee-McCuin opens up on landing transfer portal target Cotie McMahon: "Committed before she even visited"

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin spilled the beans on landing forward Cotie McMahon this offseason. McMahon, who played three seasons at Ohio State, will use her final year of college eligibility to play for the Rebels in the 2025-26 season.

Although McMahon committed to Ole Miss in April, McPhee-McCuin opened up on the ease of recruiting the player from Ohio State.

“It was huge,” Yolett McPhee-McCuin said via the Ole Miss Rebels YouTube channel on Thursday. “When I got the call that she (McMahon) had entered the portal, well, I kind of saw it, but then I got a call from a friend of mine. I said, ‘There’s no way we can get her,’ and he was like, ‘Give her a call. You’d be surprised.’ So, I just reached out.

“She was, probably out of the group, the easiest one to recruit. It took maybe two conversations. She was really businesslike. Came in for maybe eight hours to visit. Committed before she even visited and then I said, ‘I need you to come see the place first.’ Came in the morning and left that afternoon. It was a unique experience.”

In seven seasons as Ole Miss' coach, McPhee-McCuin has led the team to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last four years. She has also led the Rebels to the Sweet 16 in 2023 and, most recently, in this past season.

Cotie McMahon opens up on leaving Ohio State to play under Yolett McPhee-McCuin at Ole Miss

Former Ohio State star Cotie McMahon - Source: Imagn

Cotie McMahon has said that her decision to leave Ohio State stemmed from the desire to play under Yolett McPhee-McCuin at Ole Miss.

"I think for me it was Coach Yo," McMahon said (via 247Sports). "When you have a head coach and a staff as a whole that just wants to pour so much into you right away, I just thought that was an immediate green flag.

"Then just their culture here. What they play for, who they play for. Everything that they practice and preach I think is needed for me to learn something new and extend not only my game."

McMahon was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023, playing at Ohio State. She was named to the first-team All-Big Ten in the past two seasons.

Cotie McMahon played a key role for the Buckeyes when they reached the Elite Eight two years ago. She also helped Ohio State win the Big Ten regular-season title in the 2023-24 season.

In her final year at Ole Miss, McMahon averaged 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. It will be interesting to see how McMahon fares at Ole Miss next season.

