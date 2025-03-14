Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Player stats and box score for March 14, 2025 | 2024-25 College basketball season

No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels faced the No. 1 Auburn Tigers in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday. The first half has been a close contest as the Tigers have a 29-22 halftime lead. Senior forward Johni Broome has posted nine points and seven rebounds to lead the way.

Ad

Let's take a closer look at the box scores.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn box score

Ole Miss vs. Auburn box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Ole Miss 22

Auburn 29



Ad

Trending

Ole Miss Rebels box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Malik Dia F 1-8 0-2 1-2 1 4 1 0 0 0 1 3 Sean Pedulla G 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 2 Matthew Murrell G 0-4 0-3 2-2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 Dre Davis G 2-4 1-3 0-0 1 5 2 0 1 2 1 5 Jaylen Murray G 1-4 0-2 2-2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 4 Jaemyn Brakefield F 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 Eduardo Klafke G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davon Barnes G 1-2 1-2 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 3

Ad

Auburn Tigers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Johni Broome F 2-6 0-1 5-6 3 7 0 1 0 1 0 9 Chris Moore F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Dylan Cardwell C 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 Denver Jones G 4-5 2-3 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 10 Miles Kelly G 1-5 0-3 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Chaney Johnson F 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 Ja'Heim Hudson F 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 1 0 0 1 2 Jahki Howard F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chad Baker-Mazara G 0-2 0-1 1-2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Tahaad Pettiford G 2-6 1-4 0-0 0 4 1 1 1 1 0 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here