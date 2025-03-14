Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Player stats and box score for March 14, 2025 | 2024-25 College basketball season
No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels faced the No. 1 Auburn Tigers in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday. The first half has been a close contest as the Tigers have a 29-22 halftime lead. Senior forward Johni Broome has posted nine points and seven rebounds to lead the way.
Let's take a closer look at the box scores.
Ole Miss vs. Auburn box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
Ole Miss
22
Auburn
29
Ole Miss Rebels box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Malik Dia
F
1-8
0-2
1-2
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
3
Sean Pedulla
G
1-2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
3
1
2
Matthew Murrell
G
0-4
0-3
2-2
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2
Dre Davis
G
2-4
1-3
0-0
1
5
2
0
1
2
1
5
Jaylen Murray
G
1-4
0-2
2-2
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
4
Jaemyn Brakefield
F
1-2
1-2
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
3
Eduardo Klafke
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Davon Barnes
G
1-2
1-2
0-0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
3
Auburn Tigers box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Johni Broome
F
2-6
0-1
5-6
3
7
0
1
0
1
0
9
Chris Moore
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Dylan Cardwell
C
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
Denver Jones
G
4-5
2-3
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
1
1
10
Miles Kelly
G
1-5
0-3
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
2
Chaney Johnson
F
0-2
0-0
0-0
0
2
0
1
0
1
0
0
Ja'Heim Hudson
F
1-2
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
1
0
0
1
2
Jahki Howard
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Chad Baker-Mazara
G
0-2
0-1
1-2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
Tahaad Pettiford
G
2-6
1-4
0-0
0
4
1
1
1
1
0
5
