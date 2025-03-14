Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Player stats and box score for March 14, 2025 | 2024-25 College basketball season

  • home icon
By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 14, 2025 18:13 GMT
No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels faced the No. 1 Auburn Tigers in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday. The first half has been a close contest as the Tigers have a 29-22 halftime lead. Senior forward Johni Broome has posted nine points and seven rebounds to lead the way.

Let's take a closer look at the box scores.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Ole Miss22
Auburn29
Ole Miss Rebels box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Malik DiaF1-80-21-214100013
Sean PedullaG1-20-10-000000312
Matthew MurrellG0-40-32-203000002
Dre DavisG2-41-30-015201215
Jaylen MurrayG1-40-22-200110004
Jaemyn BrakefieldF 1-21-20-001000113
Eduardo KlafkeG 0-00-00-000000000
Davon BarnesG 1-21-20-011000023
Auburn Tigers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Johni BroomeF2-60-15-637010109
Chris MooreF0-00-00-000000010
Dylan CardwellC0-00-00-000001020
Denver JonesG4-52-30-0011001110
Miles KellyG1-50-30-001100012
Chaney JohnsonF0-20-00-002010100
Ja'Heim HudsonF1-20-00-012010012
Jahki HowardF 0-00-00-000000000
Chad Baker-MazaraG 0-20-11-200000011
Tahaad PettifordG 2-61-40-004111105

Edited by Ribin Peter
