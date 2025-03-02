Ole Miss vs. LSU: Player Stats and Box Score for March 2, 2025 2024-25 College basketball season

No. 7 LSU didn't need a win to lock into the No. 3 spot in the SEC Tournament, which was good because upset minded Ole Miss dealt the Tigers an 85-77 loss. LSU (27-4, 12-4 in the SEC) will still have a bye into Friday's quarterfinal round, while Ole Miss (19-9, 10-6 in the SEC) will have to play on Thursday in the SEC Tournament.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Player Stats and Box Score

Ole Miss

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN S. Thienou 3 9 0 4 0 2 2 31 K. Deans 17 1 3 1 0 0 4 17 T. Sadler 19 3 2 5 0 2 3 35 K. Todd-Williams 8 4 3 0 1 2 4 29 C. Iwuala 11 9 2 0 0 2 2 23 S. Jacobs 18 2 0 3 0 3 3 22 F. Djalo 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 A. Thompson 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 M. Scott 2 2 4 0 0 0 4 18 K. Richardson 7 2 0 0 0 2 1 15

LSU

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN S. Smith 2 8 1 1 1 1 3 30 M. Williams 25 3 5 0 3 6 2 38 L. Poa 2 3 3 0 0 2 4 19 K. Gilbert 11 1 1 0 0 5 3 26 A. Morrow 28 12 1 2 1 2 5 38 M. Sheppard 8 5 2 4 0 2 4 26 J. Wolfenbarger 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 6 A. Del Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 J. Richard 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 S. Day-Wilson 0 0 1 0 0 4 1 12

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Summary

Both teams started slowly, with LSU eventually gaining a 19-13 edge after the first quarter. Aneesah Morrow tallied 11 points in the first quarter to pace her squad. Ole Miss pulled within 21-19 on a 3-pointer from Tameiya Sadler with 7:21 to go in the half. but from there, LSU rolled, outscoring the Rebels 23-12 over the remainder of the period to claim a 44-31 halftime advantage.

Ole Miss tighened the game up in the third quarter, scoring 32 points in the quarter to pull within 64-63 entering the game's final period. A Mjracle Sheppard lay-up tied the game at 74 with 3:03 to go, but Ole Miss had the final run, winning the closing minutes by an 11-3 margin to claim the victory.

Ole Miss was led by Tameiya Sadler's 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Starr Jacobs added 18 points off the bench, with Kirsten Deans chipping in 17 points and Christie Iwuala adding 11 more.

Morrow had 28 points and 12 boards for the Tigers, with MiKayla Williams adding 25 points. Kailyn Gilbert added 11, but the Tigers strugged with 14 turnovers after halftime, making 23 for the game.

LSU is the No. 3 seed in next week's SEC Tournament and will play on Friday evening, likely against either Alabama or Oklahoma. The Rebels ended up as the No. 7 seed in the SEC Tournament and will play on Thursday evening, against Mississippi State. Both teams are safely projected within the NCAA Tournament field, with LSU a likely regional host and Ole Miss probably not.

