Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 6 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Ole Miss Rebels will visit the No.15 South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in a conference matchup that marks the 10th game of SEC play for both teams. The Rebels (18-4) fell to the Auburn Tigers in their last outing, snapping a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks (19-3) enter the matchup riding a five-game winning streak, that includes two victories over opponents who entered the matchup ranked in the top six.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina game details

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks

Date and Time: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Ole Miss Rebels +3.5(-110) Over 137.5(-110) +150 South Carolina Gamecocks -3.5(-110) Under 137.5(-110) -180

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina key stats

The Ole Miss Rebels have averaged 76.9 points per game through their first 22 games. They rank 109th out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and 78th in offensive rating. The Rebels have allowed 71.6 ppg, ranking 176th in scoring defense and 208th in defensive rating.

Ole Miss is led by Chris Beard, who is in his first season leading the program to an 18-4 record. He previously coached the Texas Longhorns for parts of two seasons, compiling a 29-13 record before being fired following an arrest. Beard spent the previous five seasons leading the Texas Tech Red Raiders (112-55) and a one-year stint leading the Little Rock Trojans (30-5).

The South Carolina Gamecocks, meanwhile, have averaged 72.7 ppg, ranking 225th in the nation in scoring offense and 81st in offensive rating. The Gamecocks have allowed 64.1 ppg, ranking 18th in scoring defense and 74th in defensive rating.

South Carolina is led by coach Lamont Paris, who is in his second season leading the program. They have a 30-24 record during his tenure. Paris spent the previous five seasons coaching the Chattanooga Mocs (87-72).

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina betting prediction

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been very good on the defensive side of the ball. In addition to allowing the 18th-fewest points per game in the nation, they allow the 26th-fewest field goals per game and 45th-lowest field goal percentage, while forcing the 36th-most turnovers.

While the Ole Miss Rebels have been a strong team this season, they are just 5-4 in SEC play this season. Furthermore, the Gamecocks, who are 7-2 in conference play, have shown an ability to beat good teams. Look for South Carolina to protect home court and win by at least four points.

Pick: South Carolina Gamecocks -3.5 (-110)