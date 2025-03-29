Ole Miss vs. UCLA women's basketball: box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Lauren Betts

No. 1 seed UCLA got a good first-half battle from No. 5 seed Ole Miss, but pulled away in the second half to post a 76-62 win and move on to the Elite 8. The Bruins will face UCLA on Sunday in a battle for a spot in the Final Four.

Ole Miss vs. UCLA Box Score

Ole Miss

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF C. Iwuala 7 9 0 2 1 0 2 S. Thienou 0 1 0 2 0 0 3 T. Sadler 14 1 3 2 0 0 3 K. Todd-Williams 13 9 1 1 0 2 1 M. Scott 4 2 0 0 0 1 2 H. Carrera 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 K. Richardson 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 S. Jacobs 7 2 0 1 0 2 5 A. Thompson 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 KK Deans 13 2 0 0 1 0 2

UCLA

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF A. Dugalic 5 6 0 0 1 1 0 L. Betts 31 10 2 0 3 4 3 G. Jaquez 6 5 3 0 0 1 2 L. Jones 9 1 1 1 0 3 5 K. Rice 13 3 7 1 0 3 2 T. Gardiner 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 K. Dudley 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 J. Barker 8 6 1 1 2 2 2 E. Aarnisalo 4 1 1 0 0 1 1

Ole Miss vs. UCLA Game Summary

UCLA scored the first eight points of the game and seemed able to run away with the game early. Ole Miss trimmed the edge to 19-12 at the end of the first quarter, but the Bruins still held the early momentum.

Ole Miss pulled within 19-17 on a Tameiya Sadler layup with 7:52 remaining in the second quarter. UCLA pushed its edge back to 26-19 on a Lauren Betts layup with 4:01 left in the half. But Ole Miss finished strong, pulling within a 30-29 deficit at halftime.

UCLA then scored the first eight points of the second half. A Betts layup then pushed the lead to 42-31 with 6:42 left in the third quarter. UCLA eventually pushed the lead to 49-33 and led 55-44 at the end of the third quarter.

From there, Ole Miss didn't pull any closer in the fourth quarter, while UCLA pushed the lead to as many as 19 points.

UCLA was led by Lauren Betts, who had 31 points and 10 rebounds. Betts connected on 15 of her 16 shots from the floor. Kiki Rice added 13 points and seven assists for the Bruins. UCLA shot 60% for the game, including 4-for-9 (44%) from 3-point range. The Bruins had 19 turnovers.

Ole Miss was paced by Tameiya Sadler's 14 points. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 13 points and nine rebounds. KK Deans also chipped in 13 points. Ole Miss shot just 32% for the game, including 2-for-11 (18%) from 3-point range.

The Bruins will face LSU on Sunday at 3 pm EST. This is the third Elite Eight appearance for the Bruins, who have never reached a Final Four.

