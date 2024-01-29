Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball coach, Yolett McPhee McCuin, grabbed the headlines for her comments directed towards her own fans and the Oxford community in the last few days.

The Rebels are 14-5 and fourth in the SEC standings this season following an 81-70 victory against the Florida Gators, and Coach Yo gave a bold message for fans during her postgame news conference before the game against Tennessee.

"It’s disappointing when my team runs out here and (we) have won a whole lot and we don’t get the crowd support that we deserve," Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.

"And some people will say, ‘Oh, she’s just complaining, she needs to shut up.’ Well, I’m not shutting up. I’m not shutting up. You know why? Because when I turn on the TV, when I look around, when we go to other places, women’s sports is a real thing. And so I’m going to be the voice for that here. Because our community needs to be better, man."

What did Yolett McPhee say to the Ole Miss fans?

Yolett McPhee called out the Ole Miss fans for not supporting women's sports the same way that they do men's sports in Oxford.

“What I’m trying to get the Oxford community to do is to catch up because the rest of the world has caught up to the fact women’s sports is legit and it’s real,” McPhee-McCuin said.

“So I’m not going to allow people to make it seem like what we do doesn’t matter. I’m not going to allow people to make it seem like our women are less than. Because that is a false narrative out there and the Oxford community needs to catch up to that and that’s the truth.”

She also called out the Ole Miss Rebels students section 'Club Red' for not being in attendance during the game against Florida which only attracted 2,450 fans.

“We should have had Club Red up in here,” she said. “It should have been packed in here. How does a team that goes to the Sweet 16 and only has two [SEC] losses not have an average of 5000 people in the stands? How? You know what it is? It’s the lack of value and it needs to change. I don’t care who’s upset about me saying this because I’m going to speak the truth.”

“Women’s sports is a legitimate entity and maybe because Oxford right now doesn’t think so, the rest of the world has caught on,” McPhee-McCuin said. "So the Oxford community needs to catch on. The Ole Miss campus community needs to catch on.”

Coach Yolett McPhee is passionate about supporting women's teams, and her interview has already gone viral, spreading the message and asking Oxford to turn up for her team's games.