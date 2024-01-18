LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne has started the college gymnastics season strong, recently scoring a 9.850 at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet held in Salt Lake City and helping the Tigers to a No. 2 finish.

Away from gymnastics, Dunne recently showcased a video on her Instagram page of herself doing trick plays, dribbling and shooting a basketball while goofing around on the court with the caption:

“Dual sport athletes>>> #lsu #gymnastics #basketball.”

Some fans took exception to the video and roasted the popular LSU gymnast.

Enter caption

Enter caption

Olivia Dunne fighting for women's equity

Olivia Dunne is the top-ranked female student-athlete on On3's NIL 100 list, ranked No. 3 just behind Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and USC Trojans guard Bronny James.

Her commercial appeal has led to her having an NIL valuation of $3.5 million. With some of that money, she created the Livvy Fund, which will help to create more NIL opportunities for female student-athletes and educate them about that sector.

While speaking to The Reveille, LSU's school paper, Olivia Dunne was frank about female prospects capitalizing on NIL deals while still in college.

“There are many more professional leagues for men’s sports after college, rather than women’s sports,” Dunne said. “It’s really important for female student-athletes to capitalize on your NIL while you’re in college.

Julz Dunne, Olivia's sister, works for the fund and discussed the rationale behind its formation.

“Olivia is an outlier in the field, and she just skyrocketed," Julz Dunne said. "But she wants to provide opportunities for all women and hopefully help even the playing field. … We are trying to make a balance between men’s and women’s athletics.

“When it comes to going through NIL with a collective at a university, most of the money goes to men's athletics; so especially with the Livvy Fund, here we are trying to create as many business opportunities as we can for women.”

Livvy finished her interview with a commentary that is bound to be music to female student-athletes' ears.

“You can be a savvy businesswoman and be able to balance,” Olivia Dunne said. “I mean, you can have it all. You can be a student. You can be an athlete. There’s no limit to success, and I feel like that’s something that’s definitely been skewed in athletics.”

The Livvy Fund is the first of its kind and will help the LSU Tigers become the destination of choice for several female prospects looking for a landing spot And it could become a lasting legacy for Olivia Dunne.