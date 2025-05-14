Olivia Miles, Cassandre Prosper, Kylee Watson, and more gush over former Notre Dame standout Maddy Westbeld's Chicago Sky snaps

Maddy Westbeld had a difficult final year at Notre Dame as she was forced to sit out half of 2024-25 due to a foot injury. Many were unsure if she would be drafted into the WNBA, but the Chicago Sky took a chance on her talent.

Westbeld was selected 16th overall in the second round by the Sky last month. On Tuesday, she shared snippets from her photoshoot on Instagram wearing her new WNBA jersey.

"rook!" she captioned the post.

Olivia Miles, an ex-Notre Dame star who has played with Westbeld for four years, transferred to the TCU Horned Frogs this offseason. It did not stop her from being proud of her former teammate.

"ok nike😋," Miles wrote.

Junior guard Cassandre Prosper, who decided to remain at Notre Dame for her final year of college, was short and sweet with her comment.

"Yesss ma’am," Prosper added with two red heart emojis.

Below are more reactions from Maddy Westbeld's post:

"BRUV!!!" Kylee Watson commented.

"Yes unc ❤️," sophomore Emma Risch chimed in.

Screenshot via Instagram (@maddy.westbeld/IG)

Both Watson and Risch left the Fighting Irish this offseason and joined different programs. Watson will suit up for Villanova next season, while Risch will play for Florida State.

Maddy Westbeld reflects on Notre Dame's unexpected season ending

Maddy Westbeld had an overall successful college career playing five seasons at Notre Dame. She averaged double-digit points in her first four years. However, the 2024-25 season was quite turbulent for her and the Irish.

Westbeld only played 21 games due to an injury and averaged 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Speaking with CBS Sports, Maddy Westbeld shared how she felt regarding this past season, ahead of the Chicago Sky's preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday.

"I think when a team doesn't finish out the year like it was projected or, the standard that they had, obviously it's very disappointing," she said.

"Just as a player and all of the relationships that I've had with every one of those girls, it's like, you wanna always go out on a high note, and you wanna have your last memory with them be a great one."

Niele Ivey's team did not have the best ending. Despite winning the ACC regular season title, they were eliminated in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Their ACC Tournament run ended in the semifinals.

