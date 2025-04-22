Olivia Miles drops 2-word reaction as ex-Notre Dame teammate Maddy Westbeld posts snaps from WNBA draft

Olivia Miles, who played with Maddy Westbeld at Notre Dame from 2020 to 2025, shared Westbeld's Instagram post on Tuesday with a two-word reaction. Westbeld posted a photo dump showing practice shots, mirror selfies, a meal and moments from the WNBA draft.

"A PRO!" Miles' Instagram story read.

Olivia Miles shares former Notre Dame teammate Maddy Westbeld's IG post to her IG story

Westbeld was drafted No. 16 by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA draft. Westbeld missed the beginning of this past college season with a left foot injury and struggled to recreate her stat values from the 2023-24 season, which may have impacted her draft stock.

Westbeld's disappointing final college season does little to take away from her value to the Fighting Irish over the past five years. She finished her college career with an average of 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The forward is a defensive force, averaging 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Sky is gaining a solid two-way force in Westbeld. She comes to the WNBA with five years of experience at a top program and has proven success grabbing defensive boards and setting up shots for herself and others. With the Fighting Irish, Westbeld shot 46.5% from the field, including 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Olivia Miles to transfer to TCU

Westbeld isn't the only Notre Dame star not returning next season. Miles was projected to be the No. 2 pick in this year's WNBA draft and shocked the basketball world when she announced that she would be returning to college for her final season of eligibility but would not be playing for the Fighting Irish. The guard entered the transfer portal and committed to play at TCU.

Miles has served as a starter for Notre Dame in the past three seasons, and losing her will be a blow to the team. This season, she led the team in apg, with 5.8, and put up the team's second-best scoring, with 15.4 ppg and rpg, with 5.6.

The guard will be joining a TCU squad on the come-up. The Horned Frogs made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010 this season and advanced to the first Elite Eight in program history. TCU lost its star guard, Hailey Van Lith, to this year's WNBA draft. Miles will look to take her place and continue elevating this TCU team.

