Olivia Miles hilariously captions moment with Angel Reese and WNBA legend Chelsea Gray

Olivia Miles took a break from her Notre Dame duties to support the pros playing in Unrivaled, the women's 3x3 basketball league. On Friday, Angel Reese's Rose BC took on Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls and won 72-63 and Miles was present on the sidelines, cheering them on.

Later, the league's X account posted a picture of Reese and Las Vegas Ace veteran Chelsea Gray, who also plays for Rose, with the Fighting Irish guard. The three players seemed to be deep in conversation. The original post asked fans to give the picture an appropriate caption and Olivia Miles gave hers, writing:

"ariana what are you doing here?"

Miles' tweet is a very popular meme made famous by rapper Nicki Minaj when she noticed that singer Ariana Grande had joined her Instagram Live. The line is generally used when a person is in a situation/place where they usually are not. In this case, it is college player Miles with the pros Reese and Gray.

For some time now Angel Reese has expressed her desire for her team, the Chicago Sky, to draft Miles in the 2025 WNBA draft. The Notre Dame guard is playing her senior year and is predicted to be a No. 2 pick.

During the Feb. 13 episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast with Lisa Leslie, the discussion revolved around draft picks and Miles' potential. When Leslie commented about the possibility of Olivia going to Seattle, Reese said:

"We're trying to get her."

Earlier this year, Olivia Miles asked fans on X for suggestions for a game-day hairstyle when Reese responded:

"yeah but only if you color it blue and yellow (Sky's colors)🥲."

Olivia Miles comments on Angel Reese and Notre Dame's potential for a championship run

With a 24-2 overall record and an undefeated 15-0 run in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ranked No. 1 in the conference standings and in the AP top 25 list.

This is the first time since 2019 that Notre Dame finds itself in the top spot. With all the predictions and potential for a championship run, Olivia Miles was asked to name the reason why the Fighiting Irish could do it all.

"I feel like we just don't lack in any position," she said. "I feel like the talent never drops off. We can sub five in five out and there won't be any drop offs. So, we're just so deep this year and we're playing well together."

Miles was also asked to share her thoughts on Angel Reese and she said:

"She is just a great player; gives it all on the court, great teammate. She just hustles on every play, so I love watching her play."

While Angel Reese waits to find out if Olivia Miles will join her at Chicago, the guard has some important duties as Notre Dame is on its final stretch of regular season with three games remaining.

