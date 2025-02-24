Olivia Miles stats: How did the Notre Dame star fare against NC State (February 23rd)

Notre Dame and Olivia Miles suffered a shocking upset loss on Sunday. The defeat to No. 13 NC State in double overtime will likely drop the Fighting Irish from the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25. Miles, a senior star, is the second-leading scorer on the Irish behind Hannah Hidalgo. She fought valiantly in the defeat.

Ad

A season ago, Miles was far from certain to be occupying such a significant spot. In February 2023, she tore her ACL and missed the end of that season. She sat out the entire next season, watching Hidalgo take over as the star of the Irish. Miles considered the WNBA but did elect to return to college and has had an excellent season.

Olivia Miles stats against NC State

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the double-overtime game on Sunday, Olivia Miles played 46 minutes. All five Notre Dame starters played at least 41 minutes, and the short bench may have hurt the Irish's chances in double overtime.

Miles had 22 points on 9-for-23 shooting. She connected on 4 of 13 3-point shots. Miles also grabbed nine rebounds, dished three assists, had a pair of steals and blocked a shot. Miles had five turnovers and picked up her fifth foul in the second overtime.

Ad

Among the key factors in the game was a foul disparity. The home NC State team shot 24-for-26 from the foul line (92.3%), while Notre Dame was just 8-for-10 (with Hidalgo taking all 10 free throws). NC State won 104-95 in double overtime.

Olivia Miles' season

Miles has actually improved from her pre-injury situation. Back in 2022-23, she was a second-team AP All-American. Miles has upped her scoring from 14.3 points per game then to 16.8 ppg in the current season.

Ad

Miles has improved her shooting from 46% to 51.6%. Her 3-point shooting, which was just 22.8% before the injury, has become a major weapon at 42.1% now. Miles has even improved her touch at the foul line, jumping from 76.7% to 79.7%.

Miles has seen her rebounding drop from 7.3 boards per game to 6.2 rpg and her assists have dropped from 6.9 to 6.0 per game this season. Moreover, Miles' turnover figures have declined from 3.3 to 2.8 per game.

Notre Dame's season

Ad

Notre Dame lost back-to-back games in November, but then put together a 19-game winning streak. That saw the Irish rise to No. 1 in the AP poll. The defeat to the Wolfpack will likely cost them that spot.

Hannah Hidalgo, now a sophomore, is the backbone of the team, but Miles has been an excellent lead guard and second scorer.

What do you think of Olivia Miles' effort and Notre Dame's season? Share your take below in our comment section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here