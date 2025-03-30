Olivia Miles WNBA Draft: Notre Dame star hints at potential decision following Sweet 16 loss vs. TCU

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, led by the likes of Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo, crashed out of the 2025 National Tournament on Saturday. The third-seed Fighting Irish team was defeated by the second-seed TCU Horned Frogs 71-62 in the Sweet 16 stage of this year's March Madness.

Given that Miles just concluded her fourth season of college basketball, rumblings are now arising regarding her next move. The senior could opt to run it back with the Niele Ivey-coached squad and try to get over the hump next year, or she could declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft already where she is projected to be a top prospect.

During a post-game media interaction from the locker room, Miles spoke about her future and said:

"I am still thinking about what I want to do, but leaning towards the draft. But tomorrow, I might wake up and be like, 'I want to come back.' So, it just changes every day. I love college. I think I've outgrown it a little bit, though, so that makes my decision tougher to stay."

"It's comfortable, a place where you have security, (in) the W...The volatility is up and down," Miles said, according to ESPN's Michael Voepel. "So I don't know. I'm deciding between a bunch of factors."

Whether or not she foregoes her final season of college hoops eligibility, Miles and company made a splash this season with an ACC regular season championship and a Sweet 16 appearance, which has certainly helped the fourth-year standout's draft stock.

Olivia Miles believes in her ability to be a WNBA lottery pick

Later on her interview, which followed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's Sweet 16 loss in which she had 10 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal in 23 minutes logged, Miles reflected on her draft decision.

"(Potentially being) a lottery pick is a lot to give up," the college hoops superstar said. "I've worked hard for that. I truly believe I've put myself in a great position for teams to look at me and see my value at that level. I have to trust myself with whatever decision I make; either decision would be good for me."

"I need to make a few calls and talk to some people," she added. "But I'll be prepared and confident in the decision."

Playing her fourth season of college basketball with the Fighting Irish, Miles averaged 15.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.9 APG and 1.4 steals per contest.

