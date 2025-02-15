"Omg this is crazy": LSU star rapper Flau'Jae Johnson reacts as latest album hits the iTunes R&B chart

LSU star Flau’Jae Johnson was thrilled after learning how well her latest album is performing on the iTunes R&B chart. The rapper reacted to the news that her album, "Flau & B," was ranked No. 12 on the R&B/Soul chart on Friday.

Ad

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson said:

"Omg this is crazy, I don’t think I’ve ever charted this high. What a blessingggggggg, can we crack the top 10?" Johnson tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Johnson, who is in her junior year at LSU, has been building her music career alongside her stellar basketball trajectory. She performed at the ESPYs and the BET Awards last year and even recorded a song with rap icon Lil Wayne.

In 2023, Johnson released her debut album, "4 My Fans," which featured 13 songs. In 2024, she followed up with "Best of Both Worlds," a nine-song project.

Her latest album contains seven songs, with a running time of over 22 minutes.

Ad

Flau'Jae Johnson to shift focus back to LSU amid album's success

LSU Tigers star Flau'Jae Johnson - Source: Imagn

While Flau'Jae Johnson is celebrating the success of her latest album, she will soon need to turn her attention back to No. 5 LSU, as the Tigers prepare to face No. 3 Texas (25-2, 11-1 SEC) on Sunday night.

Ad

The Tigers (25-1, 10-1) and Longhorns have already secured their spots in the NCAA Tournament, but this matchup will be a significant test for both teams as they gear up for the postseason. It will also make the race for the top spot in the SEC even more intriguing.

Johnson is averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season. After winning a national title with LSU in 2023, she is expected to play a key role for the Tigers in the final stretch of the regular season and the NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here