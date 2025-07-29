“Omg where did you find this?”: Fans react as Azzi Fudd and GF Paige Bueckers get cozy in newfound snap from WNBA All-Star weekend

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers went public with their relationship during the WNBA All-Star weekend. Their latest photo from that weekend has got fans buzzing. On Monday, a photo of Fudd and Bueckers hugging each other at a WNBA All-Star weekend was posted on Instagram.&quot;New Paige and Azzi photo from All Star Weekend 💗🥹,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans reacted to the snap, with many hyping their relationship.&quot;Where did you get this?&quot; a fan asked.&quot;This is such a cute photo of them 🥹🥹,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Omg where did you find thisss?&quot; a fan commented.&quot;😍😍,&quot; another fan commented.College hoop fans react to Paige Bueckers' and Azzi Fudd's WNBA All-Star Weekend photo on IG. Image via @azzifuddupdates_Here are more comments from fans about how adorable Fudd and Bueckers looked together.&quot;Ugh they are adorable I,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Mind you I just opened the app 😮,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;GOODBYE THEY ARE ADORABLE,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Wow I love it here your beautiful rose 😁👏🏾🌹 🌹,&quot; another fan wrote.College hoop fans react to Paige Bueckers' and Azzi Fudd's WNBA All-Star Weekend photo on IG. Image via @azzifuddupdates_Azzi Fudd attends Paige Bueckers' game in TexasUConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd was in Arlington, Texas, to watch her girlfriend and former teammate Paige Bueckers in a WNBA game on Monday. Bueckers' Dallas Wings defeated the New York Liberty, 92-82.The 2025 WNBA draft top pick scored 20 points, shooting 7 of 12 from the field. She also recorded six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Fudd showed her support while wearing an &quot;I (Heart) PB&quot; shirt. The blue shirt also had a No. 5 in it, which is Bueckers' jersey number. Following the game, Fudd, who threw out the first pitch last week at the Washington Nationals' game, stuck around to sign autographs for fans who were queuing to meet her.Fudd and Bueckers confirmed their romance after months of speculation in the media. The couple led the Huskies to their 12th national championship in April. They are often seen together in public, with Fudd notably accompanying Bueckers to the draft event.Meanwhile, Fudd will return to play a final college basketball season with UConn. She is expected to lead the team to another historic run in the 2025-26 season.