“Omg he’s adorable”: College hoops fans join in to wish Iowa star Hannah Stuelke’s “baby” on his special day

Iowa women's basketball star Hannah Stuelke celebrated her dog Graham's first birthday on social media. Stuelke posted several snaps of her dog on Instagram.

The photos, posted on Saturday, showed the Hawkeye forward posing adorably with Graham at different locations, mostly indoors. One included a lone snap of the dog posing on top of a bed, while the television played in the background.

"Everyone wish my baby a happy birthday … he’s one year old time flies really fast🥲," Stuelke wrote.

Fans heeded Stuelke's call and took to the comment section to wish Graham a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday ❤️," a fan wrote.

"Happy Birthday 🎂," another fan wrote.

"Is he a dachshund? Happy birthday, buddy," a fan commented.

"Omg he’s adorable!" Another fan commented.

College hoop fans wish Hannah Stuelke's dog a happy birthday on IG. Image via @hannahstuelke

Here are more birthday wishes from other fans, including Stuelke's Iowa teammate, Callie Levin and Iowa State star Jada Williams.

"Oh Grahammm 🥹💗," freshman Levin wrote.

"Happy Birthday!! Give him all the treats & cuddles today! 🖤💛," a fan wrote.

"Happy birthday Graham🎉," Williams also wrote.

College hoop fans wish Hannah Stuelke's dog a happy birthday on IG. Image via @hannahstuelke

Hannah Stuelke ranked in the early 2026 mock draft

Hannah Stuelke is expected to be the second Iowa women's basketball star drafted into the WNBA following Lucy Olsen.

Olsen was the only Hawkeye star selected in this year's draft, joining the Washington Mystics as the 23rd pick in April.

Stuelke's name appeared on ESPN's way-too-early top 25 2026 mock draft on April 22. The Iowa forward was ranked No. 22, and she was the only Hawkeye to make the list. The Iowa native had an impressive performance despite a serious concussion she suffered during a game against Nebraska in January.

Stuelke averaged 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 49.8 percent shooting last season. She also became the 44th Hawkeye to record 1,000 career points, the eighth to record 15 or more rebounds in Carver-Hawkeye Arena and the sixth to record 15+ points and 15+ rebounds in a single game.

The junior forward was also named for All-Big Ten second-team honors by the media and honorable mention from the coaches.

With Olsen and transfer shooting guard Aaliyah Guyton gone, Iowa will have to rely on Stuelke, along with veterans Taylor McCabe and Kylie Feuerbach, next season.

