"On my mama, I want an apology": Flau'jae Johnson calls out fast-food chain after disappointing experience

Flau'jae Johnson called out fast-food chain Chipotle on the latest episode of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast on Thursday. The LSU Tigers guard shared a story, revealing how her order was delivered short in terms of quality and quantity, hindering her post-workout meal and overall experience.

She demanded an apology from the fast-food outlet, hilariously citing that she would also consider taking food coupons as part of the compensation.

"Chipotle, on my mama, I want an apology," she said (at 43:18). "Yesterday, at approximately around 7:25 p.m I ordered off Door Dash, my order was double steak, black beans - I usually get triple steak - I got a burrito bowl, white rice, black beans ... rest of my order was pico, corn cheese, guac and lettuce.

Johnson shared that after her training, she had to drive to New Orleans. Once she checked into the hotel to relax and have her meal, she noticed something about her food order.

"I sit at the table, I open my bowl and it's filled with sour cream and rice and beans, a little bit of pico, little bit of corn, no meat. I go to Chipotle every day and I get triple steak so I know what the quantities is and y'all tried to play me that's why I got to be in y'all face when y'all scooping but don't worry about it.

"I want an apology and if you want to throw in a gift card like that I'm with that too, something like that just for my troubles."

There is a chance that the fast-food chain could not only respond but also satisfy Flau'jae Johnson's needs. Chipotle has been active in the women's college basketball space, providing JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans with free meals this season.

Flau'jae Johnson is the biggest NIL entity in women's basketball

Thanks to her offseason ventures to solidify her music career, Flau'jae Johnson overtook Paige Bueckers in October 2024 for the biggest NIL valuation in women's basketball. There has been little to no change in her valuation since then.

Johnson's $1.5 million (per On3) barely edged past Bueckers' $1.4 million and is second in all of women's sports behind LSU gymnastics' Livvy Dunne, who is valued at $4.2 million (per On3).

One of Johnson's biggest deals includes her role as the NIL ambassador for Unrivaled, providing her with equity in the fast-paced 3x3 league. Her other deals include JBL Audio, Apple Cash, Bazooka and more.

