"Once a coach, always... shut up": UConn HC Dan Hurley has a hilarious quip for individuals off camera during an interview on live TV

Dan Hurley showed the traditional attribute of a teacher during a recent press conference ahead of the Final Four game against Alabama.

While addressing the media for the Huskies' Final Four matchup, his players were making some noise in the background, which was affecting the session. The coach interrupted his interview on live television and shouted at his players to keep it down before continuing.

“Be quiet man!” Hurley said. “Once a coach, always… Shut up!”

Dan Hurley on the secret to his team's success

Dan Hurley has returned UConn to the pinnacle of college basketball after some years of struggle. The coach led the Huskies to their first national championship since 2014 last season and he is on the verge of retaining the title. He shared the secret to his success at the program.

“Just to have a special group of players that have that combination of talent and humility, a willingness to not make it about themselves, a commitment to both ends of the court, doing what’s in the best interest of the team, making the hustle and effort plays on the backboard, preparing the right way,” Hurley said (h/t Roll Tide Wire).

UConn's success this season is remarkable, considering the program lost a large crop of its last season's national championship-winning team. Five of the top seven scorers from last season didn't return and only one player was acquired from the transfer portal. Nonetheless, the Huskies have maintained the standard.

Dan Hurley is wary of Alabama in the Final Four

UConn will be up against Alabama in the Final Four as they seek a return to the national championship game. Playing one of the most explosive offenses in college basketball, Dan Hurley is wary of the damage Alabama can cause despite being the favorite for the game.

"I don’t think you — at this point, with what Alabama has shown, in terms of what they’re capable of to beat a No. 1 seed in North Carolina, just with how good their offense is, I mean, it will be the best offense that we’ve guarded this year. It’s as good as Illinois was. This is better just ’cause they’re deeper, just more athletic, more guards that can break you down," Hurley said.

The Huskies have blown out their opponents so far in the NCAA Tournament and will hope to continue that against the Crimson Tide. Nonetheless, a hard fight is expected from Nate Oats' team at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.