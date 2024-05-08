“Once a husky, always a husky”: College hoops fans react as former UConn icons Diana Taurasi, Nika Muhl, and Christyn Williams share a moment in WNBA

The UConn Huskies had a heartwarming moment at a recent exhibition game, with several of their former top players reuniting in the WNBA. Croatian guard Nika Muhl, who was selected in the second round of the 2024 draft with the 14th overall pick by the Seattle Storm, was received in her new league by former Huskies Diana Taurasi and Christyn Williams.

All of this happened in the middle of the Seattle Storm's preseason encounter with the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. Both Taurasi and Williams play for the Mercury. The Washington franchise came out on top 85-59 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Fans reacted to the wholesome moment, highlighting the strength of the Storrs bond that unites all three women.

"Once a husky, always a husky," a fan wrote on Instagram.

Nika Muhl speaks on her move to the WNBA: Lots of learning for the former Husky

Last Thursday, during a media day ahead of her preseason debut, Nika Muhl opened up to the media about the differences between playing at the college level and the WNBA. Here's what the newly minted WNBA player had to say about what she learned during Seattle's training camp:

“Much more contact allowed which I like. I like that a lot, six fouls, honestly, I had no idea that that is the case (in the WNBA). So, I'm very excited about that.”

The heavily defensive player seems to feel at home in her new league, where she can better exploit her abilities. She also told the media that the training camp had been highly competitive but that she liked the atmosphere:

“It's been fun. It's been very competitive, a lot of learning. A lot of new things. A lot of being challenged, feeling challenged, but overall, just getting to know everybody on and off the court, everybody in the program, the players, the coaches just connecting (with) them and figure out those relationships. It's been a lot, but I like it.”

Muhl impressed experts during her first WNBA showing on Tuesday, scoring six points, and recording two assists and three rebounds in the win over the Phoenix Mercury of Diana Taurasi.