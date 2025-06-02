"One of the best players in Europe": Hubert Davis' latest European commit earns major praise from analyst

Hubert Davis' North Carolina Tar Heels sent shock waves through the college basketball circuit when they landed a commitment from 6-foot-5 wing Luka Bogavac.

Hailing from Montenegro, Bogavac is highly rated among analysts, proving a big acquisition for head coach Davis and UNC. He averaged 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals for his country's SC Derby club last season. He shot a decent 39.9% from beyond the 3-point line.

College basketball analyst Aaron Torres, in his podcast on YouTube, shared his thoughts on Bogavac joining the Tar Heels as he hails Davis for making the move possible.

"One of the best players in Europe," Torres said (timestamps 38:29). "He plays in the Adriactic League, a lot of these guys are coming from overseas to play college basketball from here. This is the league that produced Andrija Jelavic, who is coming to Kentucky. I know this the league that produced the dudes going to Illinois - Mihailo Petrovic, David Mirkovic and so on.

This is one of the more competitive if not the most competitive league in Europe. I don't claim to be a European basketball expert but he (Bogavac) has good stats, playing in a good league. His scouting report suggests, he is great at catch and shoot, playmaker off the dribble and all of that. He comes with plenty of international experience and represented his national team for 4-5 years."

Hubert Davis led UNC have assembled a great roster for the upcoming season

While Bugovac will be a key addition for UNC in the upcoming season, Davis and his staff have compiled a roster of eight newcomers who will be joining the two returning scholarship players from the 2024/25 season.

Seth Trimble and James Brown are the two returning players, along with Jayden High, who was on the 2023/24 roster but wasn't a part of the team last season.

The roster feels like Bogavac will be doing the heavy lifting and with his talent and technique, he will hope to bring success for the Tar Heels. He is a great playmaker and has the acumen to guard three positions.

Overall, UNC will look to improve in the coming season after finishing sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference and getting knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

