"One down. Waiting on that Naismith": College hoops fans celebrate JuJu Watkins becoming The Athletic' NPOTY 

USC star JuJu Watkins has earned her first National Player of the Year award, receiving the honor by unanimous vote from The Athletic. Fans were quick to sing her praises online when the news broke.

JuJu Watkins has been a dominant force this season, averaging 24.4 points per game to lead USC to a 26-2 record and a 17-1 mark in Big Ten play, securing the conference title.

Check out some of the reactions to the news below.

"One down. Waiting on that Naismith." one fan wrote.

"Surreal, to think she was counted out as early as November" another commented.

"No one more deserving of this❤️" another fan wrote.

Screenshots via Instagram

"Next up…Naismith POY" one fan commented.

"JuJu is writing her own 🏀HISTORY … We are Witnessing a LEGEND ✌️✌️.. Thank You 🙏 for staying home and changing USC✌️✌️" another wrote.

"The scary part is she only sophomore" another fan commented.

Screenshots via Instagram

Her consistent excellence on the court has not only propelled the Trojans to success but also cemented her place among the nation's elite players.

JuJu Watkins recently capped off the regular season with a standout performance against UCLA in Westwood, dropping 30 points along with five assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. This marked her 20th career 30-point game, a testament to her offensive firepower.

You can follow the conversation on the post by USC below.

JuJu Watkins' dominance earns her NPOTY award

JuJu Watkins made history earlier this season, becoming the fastest Trojan to reach 1,000 career points and currently ranks No. 11 all-time in USC’s record books. With just five more 30-point performances, she will match another legendary milestone set by Cheryl Miller.

Following her National Freshman of the Year campaign last season, Watkins has continued racking up accolades. She was an All-American and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year in 2023 and remains in contention for multiple prestigious awards, including:

Wade Trophy

Wooden Award

Dawn Staley Award

Sullivan Award (Semifinalist)

Shooting Guard of the Year (Semifinalist)

She has also earned six weekly honors from the Big Ten Conference and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association this season, further solidifying her place as one of the top players in the country.

Watkins and the Trojans now turn their attention to the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. They will take the court on Friday, playing the winner of the Indiana vs. Oregon matchup.

