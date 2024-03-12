“One of the realest people” - LSU star Last-Tear Poa expresses admiration for $1.1M NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson for hearty tribute

Last-Tear Poa suffered nasty head and neck injuries during LSU's SEC Tournament semifinal game against Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers star needed to be stretchered off the court in a neck brace and it was later announced that she had suffered a concussion.

Poa's injury was a dark cloud on LSU's 75-67 win as fans on social media wished for her speedy recovery. Even Flau’jae Johnson, who has NIL deals worth $1.1 million as per On3, posted a heartfelt message for her teammate on Instagram after the game.

While Poa is continuing her recovery, she took some time out to respond to Johnson's message. In one of her Instagram stories, she wrote:

"One of the realest people I know"

Poa then posted another story of herself and Johnson on the court with a message:

"So much love for you"

Last-Tear Poa injury update: What happened to LSU star?

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey spoke to reporters after the game about Last-Tear Poa's injury and said:

"As I was walking to this press conference, the trainer told me her [CT scan] came back clean. So that's wonderful news. I spoke to her mother ... The kid took quite a lick on the back of her head. I did not see it. I saw it on the film just a minute ago and I wouldn't even look at it."

Poa suffered her injuries after attempting to draw a charge on Ole Miss player Madison Scott with just six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, she fell during the challenge, hitting her head and neck on the court under the basket.

Poa tried to get up but was in serious discomfort. She eventually laid back on the court while the medical staff tended to her. A few minutes later, Poa's neck was in a brace and she was stretchered off the court.