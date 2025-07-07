“Only God knew how much I needed him”: Iowa State’s Jada Williams shares wholesome snaps with emotional message on “best friend’s” special day

Iowa State newcomer Jada Williams celebrated her dog with a sweet Instagram message. She posted several photos of her "best friend," Deuce.

Ad

The pictures, which were shared on Monday, featured the former Arizona guard enjoying special moments with Deuce, both indoors and outdoors.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, son, and golden child ❤️ Only God knew how much I needed him!!" Williams wrote on Monday.

"At a rough time in my life and career he never failed to put a smile on my face!! I know it sounds crazy because I never could have imagined a dog would have such an important impact on me, but he brought the old Jada back 🥹 The sweetest boy ever! I love you doo doo!! #Deuce&Deuce5L."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Williams is well-known for her relationship with Deuce. She often shares content of her special moments with her dog across her social media platforms.

Jada Williams expects to lead Iowa State to a better NCAA Tournament outing

With Iowa State's star player, Emily Ryan, gone after exhausting her college eligibility, the Cyclones turned to former Arizona star, Jada Williams. Williams joined Iowa State in April after leading the Wildcats in scoring (12.7 points per game), total minutes (916) and assists (2.9).

Ad

The McDonald's All-American has one goal in mind: leading the Cyclones to the national championship next year. However, the team has to overcome hurdles to reach the finals.

"I think that's a realistic goal for us," Williams said in April, via the Des Moines Register. "And definitely Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four is definitely something that we believe we can do, that we're super passionate about. I think we've talked about it a lot, me Addy and Audi."

Ad

Williams will have to rely on the help of her incoming teammates Addy Brown and Audi Crooks, who announced their return for their junior seasons. They led Iowa State to the Big 12 Tournament title game as freshmen and back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

Brown, Crooks and Williams are expected to lead the charge as the Cyclones aim to have a better NCAA Tournament outing next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here