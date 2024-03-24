"Only legal if you’re Caitlin Clark": Iowa star pushing off Holy Cross guard Cara McCormack leaves fans fuming

Caitlin Clark had a tough night as the guard struggled to score in the first-round March Madness tip-off against Holy Cross on Saturday. Despite this, the Iowa Hawkeyes eventually won 91-65, with Clark scoring 27 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Kate Martin had 15 points and took 14 rebounds while Addison O'Grady scored 14 points and Gabbie Marshall added 11 points. Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes had a slow start to the game but pulled themselves together in the second quarter.

The matchup was not without any drama as fans on X pointed out a missed call for the six-foot-three guard.

In the second quarter, with 2:52 minutes on the clock, Caitlin Clark's hand was seen getting in contact with guard Cara McCormack. This was, however, not called by the refs. A fan shared the video and said:

"This is only legal if you’re Caitlin Clark. Unreal"

Other fans also agree with them.

This fan compared Clark to the NBA's favorite hothead, Draymond Green.

This fan pointed out that if this happened to Caitlin, the reactions would have been very different.

Some fans blamed it all on the officials for missing this call.

Since Angel Reese would be called out in a similar situation, this fan wanted everyone to be fair and do the same to Clark.

Finally, one fan had a different career suggestion for the Iowan guard.

Caitlin Clark loses it during the game as her dad gets involved

Caitlin Clark was not in her usual superstar self as she made 8-of-19 shots including 3-of-9 from behind the arc. What started as a close call in the first quarter became an 18-point lead for Iowa in the second.

Clark was not happy with her performance and was even seen arguing with officials. However, it seemed like her father Brent Clark had had enough. Just before halftime, Brent was seen asking his daughter to "shut up" and quit arguing with the referees.

Being the face of the team means Caitlin is usually much more harder on herself and today was just a bad day for the guard. A lot is riding on her this March Madness as it is her last chance to bring home Iowa's first title in history.

Caitlin Clark declared for the 2024 WNBA draft and will likely join Indiana Fever who have the No. 1 pick.

