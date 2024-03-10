“Only ten i see” - Reed Sheppard’s GF gushes over Kentucky star’s stellar performance against Tennessee

Reed Sheppard's performance led the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats to a stunning upset over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers. The thrilling Saturday SEC encounter ended 85-81 and helped the Wildcats move to an overall record of 24-8, equaling that of the Knoxville school.

Sheppard's girlfriend Brailey Dizney celebrated the victory and her man's performance, posting to her story a publication by the team's Instagram account showing his numbers. She added the following commentary:

"THE ONLY TEN I SEE."

Sheppard had 27 points, six rebounds and five assists. He led his school in points and assists, sharing the leadership in points with guard Antonio Reeves. While Reeves had no assists during the game, he led the Wildcats in rebounds with seven (one more than Sheppard).

Head coach John Calipari on Reed Sheppard's and Kentucky's victory

In the post-game press conference, Kentucky head coach John Calipari was asked about Reed Sheppard's performance and had this to say:

"People who are really following us know, [in] late-game [situations], he’s kind of... He plays late game like it’s early in the game. But that’s why he is who he is. So, my choice is, I may just have to take him out in certain stretches. Because I kept telling the guys, ‘Two timeouts,’ and we’re still throwing balls, not crossing half court...

"He will make free throws. How about the 3s today he made? And understand, Tennessee won the championship. This game, at the end of the day for them, was, it’s a Kentucky game which they want to win, but it wasn’t a life-and-death thing. For us, our kids played. Competed."

The win also secured the double bye for the Wildcats, who await a rival for the SEC tournament. They play again on Friday night and are the second-seeded team for the SEC tournament. Despite their loss, and propelled by a 14-4 conference record, the Vols retain the first seed.