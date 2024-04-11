"Only thing that is obviously on anyone's mind" - UConn HC Dan Hurley reveals his plans for 2024-25 college basketball season

UConn's Dan Hurley became the eighth coach in men's college basketball history to lead a team to back-to-back national titles with Monday's 75-60 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. While there have been rumors that the Kentucky Wildcats could target him to replace John Calipari, Hurley revealed that he has no interest in leaving the Huskies.

Speaking to Colin Cowherd on "The Herd," the Huskies coach said:

"It's flattering. I've come a long way since being a high school coach 15 years ago and having had to kind of work my way up the ladder in the business as a coach the way coaches did it back a long time ago.

"It's certainly flattering, but I've got a long career of turning down jobs or more money to stay in places that I was happy and that fit me and that provide me the resources to, at that level, achieve the things you want to achieve.

"Right now, at UConn, my relationship with [UConn athletic director David] Benedict and what the place means to us, the opportunity to go for a three-peat right now is the only thing that is obviously on anyone's mind here so I just can't see that being a thing."

Check out Dan Hurley's comments on his plans for the 2024-25 season below:

Expand Tweet

UConn will look to join the UCLA Bruins, who won seven in a row under legendary coach John Wooden between 1967 and 1973, as the only programs to win at least three consecutive national championships.

The Huskies' path will likely be much tougher as their roster figures to face plenty of turnover. Despite this, their +1300 odds to win their third straight title trail only the Duke Blue Devils (+1100) and Kansas Jayhawks (+1200).

Dan Hurley reveals how UConn Huskies celebrated title win

After leading the UConn Huskies to their second consecutive national title on Monday, Dan Hurley appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. When asked how the team celebrated its title win, he said:

"I had some tequila with a little splash of ginger ale last night and then we had a nice bottle of champagne, too. Somebody put it on ice before we went to the stadium, so somebody knew. So, we popped the champagne; we had some tequila.

"I thought that was appropriate. ... And now we've got to think of what the next one is. Reign, repeat, rinse? Rinse, repeat, reign? I don't know, man."

Check out Dan Hurley's comments on the UConn Huskies' celebration below:

Expand Tweet

The Huskies became the eighth program, and first since the Florida Gators in 2007, to repeat as national championships. It marked their sixth national title overall, moving them into a tie with the North Carolina Tar Heels for the third-most in college basketball history.

Poll : Will Dan Hurley become the first men's college basketball coach since John Wooden to lead a three-peat? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion