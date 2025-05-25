Oregon’s Sean Stewart reacted to an Instagram clip of Duke center Stanley Borden after he was captured playing basketball on an outdoor court.

Stewart expressed his excitement at the center’s ability in the paint on Sunday as Borden finished a tough layup. Borden initially entered the transfer portal in April after four years with Duke before a move to Oregon.

During his time with the Blue Devils, he made three rebounds and one block while shooting 0-for-1 from the floor. Stanley Borden was competing in a 3x3 half-court matchup and drove left before sinking the shot after a spin move.

Sean Stewart, who recently moved to Oregon, reacted to the layup and expressed his satisfaction at the finish. Borden participated in Hoopfuel Nutrition's basketball matchup against Cookies Hoops.

“Stannnnnnn!!!” Stewart wrote.

Oregon’s Sean Stewart drops 1-word reaction as Duke center gets heated after tough lay up - Image source: Instagram/sean13stewart

Sean Stewart was a highly rated recruit, as ESPN and 247Sports gave him four stars. On Dec. 23, 2021, he chose to play college basketball at Duke University, reportedly turning down offers from Michigan, Georgetown and Ohio State.

Stewart joined Duke in June 2023 and began training with the program over the summer. In October 2023, he broke the school's record for standing vertical leap with a 36-inch jump, breaking the previous record held by Zion Williamson.

During his freshman season, he played a limited role, averaging 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, mostly coming off the bench. On April 19, he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Oregon secures commitment from former Ohio State forward Sean Stewart

The Oregon Ducks secured the commitment of former Ohio State and Duke power forward Sean Stewart on May 9 after he announced on Instagram. The 6-foot-9 sophomore was a highly touted five-star recruit in the 2023 class and ranked as the No. 2 power forward nationally by On3.

Stewart began his college career at Duke. After one season with the Blue Devils, he transferred to Ohio State.

At Ohio State, Stewart started all 30 games in his sophomore year and averaged 18.4 minutes per game. He averaged 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He shot 54.2% from the field and 50% from the free-throw line.

Stewart was reported to be known for his rebounding, athleticism and defensive potential. As a freshman at Duke, he recorded a 90.2 defensive rating. Last season, his defensive rating slipped to 98.9, but his ability to protect the rim is expected to be a valuable asset to Oregon’s rotation.

Adding to his experience, Stewart represented the United States with the under-17 national team at the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup in 2022.

