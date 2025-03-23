Oregon vs. Duke women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Ashlon Jackson

No. 2 seed Duke needed a second-half comeback to outlast No. 10 seed Oregon 59-53 in a second-round NCAA Tournament battle at Durham, North Carolina. With the victory, Duke advances to the regionals in Birmingham, Alabama. On Friday, the Blue Devils will face the winner of No. 3 seed North Carolina and No. 6 seed West Virginia.

Ad

Oregon vs. Duke box score

Oregon

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF A. Muhammad 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 P. Kyei 14 13 0 0 1 3 3 N. Falatea 8 2 1 1 0 3 0 P. Scott 4 2 1 0 1 2 0 D. Kelly 20 1 1 2 0 5 4 E. Etute 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 S. Rambus 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 F. Tillander 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 A. Whitfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 K. Fiso 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 A. Long 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 S. Bell 5 3 0 0 0 0 2

Ad

Trending

Duke

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF D. Thomas 12 6 1 3 0 1 5 J. Donovan 0 3 4 0 0 0 2 A. Jackson 20 4 0 0 1 2 1 T. Mair 3 1 2 1 0 2 0 R. Richardson 13 6 2 1 0 3 0 J. Wood 5 3 1 0 0 1 1 O. Okananwa 6 3 1 1 0 1 4 E. Koabel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 V. De Jesus 0 1 2 1 0 2 0

Ad

Oregon vs. Duke Game Summary

Duke never led in the first quarter. Oregon stretched out a five-point lead at one point and held a 12-9 advantage at the end of the first period. That trend continued in the second quarter. The Ducks pushed their lead to 24-15 on an Amina Muhammad tip-in with 4:05 to play in the half.

Duke closed within three points, but Oregon held a 28-23 lead at halftime. Duke opened the second half on a critical 11-0 run. All 11 points came from Ashlon Jackson, who contributed three 3-pointers during that run. Another Jackson 3-pointer pushed Duke's lead to 39-29. Oregon pulled within 45-40 at the end of the third quarter.

Ad

Oregon stuck around for much of the fourth quarter. A Phillipina Kyei layup made the score 51-50 with 4:35 to play. Inside of the final two minutes, Oregon strailed just 55-51, but an Ashlon Jackson 3-pointer with 1:33 to play settled the game.

Duke was led by Jackson's 19 points, including five critical 3-pointers. Reigan Richardson added 13 points and six boards for the Blue Devils. Delaney Thomas chipped in 12 points and six rebounds.

Oregon was paced by Deja Kelly, who had 20 points. Phillipina Kyei chipped in 14 points and 13 boards for the Ducks. Oregon had 16 key turnovers, which offset their advantage in shooting percentage (43% to 39%) and rebounding (32-29).

Duke will play a Sweet 16 game against the winner of North Carolina and West Virginia. Of course, a potential Duke/UNC battle will excite fans on both sides of that epic rivalry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here