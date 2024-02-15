Utah vs. USC Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 15 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Utah Utes will visit the USC Trojans on Thursday, February 15, in a conference matchup that marks the 14th game in the final season of Pac-12 play for both teams.

The 15-9 Utes enter the matchup on a two-game losing streak and have lost four out of their past five games. Meanwhile, the 9-15 Trojans have lost their past two games and eight of their past nine.

Utah vs. USC game details

Matchup: Utah Utes at USC Trojans

Date and Time: Thursday, February 15, 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Utah vs. USC betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Utah Utes -1.5(-102) Over 149.5(+100) -125 USC Trojans +1.5(-118) Under 149.5(-120) +104

Utah vs. USC key stats

The Utah Utes have averaged 79.2 points per game through their first 24 games. They rank 60th out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and 113th in offensive rating. The Utes have allowed 73.2 ppg, ranking 226th in scoring defense and 140th in defensive rating.

Utah is led by Craig Smith, who is in his third season leading the program. The team is 43-44 during his tenure. Smith spent the previous three seasons leading the Utah State Aggies to a 74-24 record. Prior to that, he led the South Dakota Coyotes for four seasons, compiling a 79-55 record, preceded by three seasons leading the Mayville State Comets to a 72-29 record.

The USC Trojans, meanwhile, have averaged 74.4 ppg, ranking 170th in the nation in scoring offense and 211th in offensive rating. The Trojans have allowed 75.3 ppg, ranking 278th in scoring defense and 262nd in defensive rating.

USC is led by coach Andy Enfield, who is in his 11th year leading the program. He has led the Trojans to a 213-141 record. Enfield previously spent two seasons leading the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles to a 41-28 record.

Utah vs. USC betting prediction

The Utah Utes and USC Trojans have both struggled lately and will look to turn things around on Thursday. While neither team has been very good on the less flashy side of the ball, the Utes have been among the best offenses in the conference.

Utah has six players averaging at least 9.1 points per game this season. Look for their well-rounded offensive attack to take advantage of a struggling Trojans defense.

Expect the Utes to get back in the win column as they beat USC by at least two points.

Pick: Utah Utes -1.5 (-102)