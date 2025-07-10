Orlando standout Anthony Black's brother, Beckham Black, announces new destination following transfer from Duncanville HS 

Class of 2027 recruit Beckham Black, the younger brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, will enter the junior year of his high school basketball career. The 6-foot point guard transferred to Southeastern Prep for his junior year and shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

Black transferred from Duncanville High School, where he started his freshman season. In two seasons, the point guard played 59 games and averaged 7.9 points, 4.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Last season, he led the Panthers to a 27-7 record and a 13-1 record in the Texas Region II 6A Region II District 11 Basketball, where they finished second, below Lancaster. Furthermore, he also led the team to the 2025 UIL Texas state title, after sealing a tight 54-52 win against Bellaire in the final match.

Black, who ranks No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in the point guard position and No. 3 in Texas, was also a part of the Team USA roster that won the gold medal at the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup in Juarez.

The point guard averaged 6.7 ppg while shooting 41.0%, including 14.3% from the 3-point line, and converted 83.3% of his shots from the charity stripe. He also registered 2.8 rpg, 6.5 apg, 3.3 spg and 0.5 bpg in 18.5 mpg.

One of his best games came in the blowout 124-56 win against Argentina in the group phase, where he recorded 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 15 minutes. He shot 4-for-8 from the field, including 2-for-6 from behind the arc and scored both of his free throws.

Beckham Black holds offers from more than 10 programs

The Class of 2027 recruit has received interest from plenty of programs across the nation. These include offers from the SMU Mustangs, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, Cincinnati Bearcats and Georgetown Hoyas.

Furthermore, according to On3's Jacob Polacheck, the Kentucky Wildcats are also interested in landing Beckham Black. The point guard confirmed the news while speaking with KSR+ and said that Kentucky assistant coach Mikhail McLean reached out to him.

On3's recruitment prediction machine has given SMU a 17.4% chance to sign Beckham Black, followed by TCU with a 15.2% probability, Texas with a 13.0% prediction and both Cincinnati and Georgetown with a 10.9% chance of landing Black.

He still has two more years to decide on his collegiate career.

