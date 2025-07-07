Oscar Goodman injury: Michigan freshman leaves FIBA U19 World Cup fixture vs Slovenia following awkward fall 

New Zealand power forward Oscar Goodman will commence his collegiate career at the Michigan Wolverines next season. He led his country to a fourth-place finish in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Switzerland. However, the 6-foot-7 power forward suffered an injury in the third-place match against Slovenia.

The X (formerly Twitter) page of NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners shared a video of Goodman as he jumped to dunk the ball but landed awkwardly on his right ankle and twisted it.

"4-Star incoming Michigan (@umichbball) freshman Oscar Goodman left the FIBA U19 bronze medal match with a Right Ankle Injury that looked very painful," the post read.

Goodman, who ranks No. 158 in his class and No. 30 in the power forward position, also received offers from Georgetown, Ohio State and Texas Tech. He took an official visit to Georgetown on Apr. 24, followed by an unofficial visit to Texas Tech on Oct. 7.

He also took an official visit to Michigan on Oct. 10 and Ohio State on Oct. 13 last year, before he signed for Michigan on Oct. 23. He spoke to On3 about his decision.

“I chose Michigan because of how my role would translate to their style of play and essentially I could just see myself succeeding there. Coach May is awesome! He’s very into it and broke a lot of things down for me to show how I would impact the team," Goodman said.

He also talked about his game.

"I’d say I’m a versatile player who can put the ball on the floor, can step out and shoot the 3 and I use my size to my advantage with mismatches. The fans can expect me to bring a lot of energy offensively and defensively, love to do the small things that don’t go on the stat sheet.”

A look at Michigan Wolverines additions heading into the next season ft. Oscar Goodman

After a Sweet 16 exit from last season's NCAA Tournament, head coach Dusty May made some additions to the roster as they head into the next season. Apart from Oscar Goodman, the Wolverines secured signatures from four-star shooting guard Trey McKenney and small forward Winters Grady.

They also received a hard commitment from three-star small forward Patrick Liburd. In the transfer portal, they acquired Elliot Cadeau from UNC, Morez Johnson from Illinois, Yaxel Lendeborg from UAB and Aday Mara from UCLA.

