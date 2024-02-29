Oscar Robertson Trophy: Full list of finalists selected ft. Dalton Knecht

The USBWA has announced the 40 candidates for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America. Point guard Dalton Knecht has been selected as one of the top players across the country. The USBWA revealed the complete list on Tuesday afternoon.

Knecht from Tennessee and Antonio Reeves from Kentucky are among the leading scorers in the Southeastern Conference. They have both been included in the USBWA's midseason watch list, which also features Johni Broome from Auburn, a defensive powerhouse.

Dalton Knecht of the Tennessee Volunteers dunks

Knecht averages 24.4 points per SEC game, the third-highest in the country for any conference with at least two games played.

He has been scoring an average of 20.1 points per game, while also grabbing 5.0 rebounds and dishing out 2.0 assists. Knecht has an impressive shooting percentage of 47.7 from the field and 40.3 from the three-point line.

Soon, the recipient of the Oscar Robertson Trophy will be revealed at the upcoming college basketball event in Glendale, Arizona, taking place from April 6 to 8.

Full list of finalists have been selected for the Oscar Robertson Trophy

The complete list of finalists for the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy and the All-America Watch List:

Armando Bacot (North Carolina) Zach Edey (Purdue) Antonio Reeves (Kentucky) Johnell Davis (Florida Atlantic) Caleb Love (Arizona) Xavier Johnson (Southern Illinois) Jordan King (Richmond) Devin Carter (Providence) David Jones (Memphis) Keion Brooks Jr. (Washington) Terrence Edwards Jr. (James Madison) Kadary Richmond (Seton Hall) R.J. Davis (North Carolina) Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas) Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest) Dalton Knecht (Tennessee) L.J. Cryer (Houston) Baylor Scheierman (Creighton) Johni Broome (Auburn) Kyle Filipowski (Duke) Mark Sears (Alabama) Tucker DeVries (Drake) Tristen Newton (Connecticut) Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois) Tyler Kolek (Marquette) Blake Hinson (Pittsburgh) Jamal Shead (Houston) Tommy Bruner (Denver) Enrique Freeman (Akron) K.J. Simpson (Colorado) Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) Great Osobor (Utah State) Braden Smith (Purdue) Jaedon LeDee (San Diego State) DaRon Holmes II (Dayton) Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State) Boo Buie (Northwestern) P.J. Hall (Clemson) Tyler Thomas (Hofstra)

The ballot also includes the Wayman Tisdale Award for National Freshman Player of the Year, the Henry Iba Award for National Coach of the Year, and the 15-player USBWA All-America Team.

Members of the USBWA can cast their votes for the awards ballot until Mar. 10, based on the regular-season performance. The organization has around 900 members worldwide, and it is considered one of the most influential organizations in college basketball. Additionally, write-in votes are also accepted.

The trophy will be formally presented at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon, which will be hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Dalton Knecht matched his career high on Wednesday night

In a top-15 showdown, from Food City Center: Knecht had a remarkable game, scoring 39 points, his career best.

He scored 27 of those points in the second half, helping No. 4 Tennessee (22-6, 12-3 SEC) secure a 92-84 win over No. 11 Auburn on Wednesday night.

Knecht's 3-pointer tied the game at 66-all with 9:58 remaining, and his jumper with 8:38 on the clock put the Vols ahead for good.

Dalton Knecht ended the game with 12 of 21 shots made from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.