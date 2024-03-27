"Our goal is to be enjoyable to watch": Michigan HC Dusty May reveals major goal for program in addition to 'win championships'

On Tuesday, the University of Michigan announced Dusty May as its 18th head basketball coach, replacing former "Fab Five" star Juwan Howard.

May, who previously led the Florida Atlantic Owls to a magical Final Four run in 2023, expressed his desire to win championships while entertaining fans with an enjoyable style of play.

“Our goal is to be enjoyable to watch,” May said.

The ink on the five-year, $19 million contract signed by May had barely dried when he began outlining his strategy:

"We want to win championships,” May said. “But we also want to put fans in the seats and be easy on the eyes."

Despite inheriting a struggling Michigan squad with an 8-24 record last season (its worst since the early '60s), May's proven track record as a winner over almost two decades (including Florida Atlantic's magical run to a 2023 Final Four) has made him a highly sought-after coach in the NCAA.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said Tuesday afternoon:

"Six years at FAU (went 126-69 in his six seasons at FAU), he could've left last year. He was the hottest coach out there last year and he decided to stay with those kids. That says a lot to me about a person without having to speak any words."

Dusty May commits to championing Michigan's academic goals

Dusty May, former head coach of the Florida Atlantic Owls.

In his introductory address, coach May pledged to support Michigan's academic mission by finding student-athletes who align with the university's values.

"Our goal has always been: 'Find the best players we can find and help them be the best players they can be,'" May said on Tuesday.

May's "speed dating" approach to recruiting and utilizing the transfer portal will be crucial in building a competitive team that can contend for championships. He also delivered a message to Michigan's past players and coaches.

"Michigan is a special place because everybody is pulling in the same direction,” May said. “We have a goal to develop long people and compete for championships. That goal will never change."

Does Dusty May's appointment as the new head coach signal a new era for Michigan basketball?

