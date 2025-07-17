"Out rap me? Come on, man": Flau'jae Johnson flexes rapping skills, namedrops feature with Grammy-winning artist Lil Wayne

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson appeared on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. In the podcast episode published on Wednesday on YouTube, Johnson showed off some freestyle rap skills in front of Sharpe.

She was also asked who the best athlete rapper was, Johnson responded, "me." She also backed herself after Sharpe put her against Damian Lillard, LiAngelo Ball, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, and talked about making a song with a Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne.

"Line them up. RIP Kobe, but line them up. But outrap me? Come on, man. I'm riding on a track with Lil Wayne, and I performed at the ESPYs in front of Lil Wayne, and we shot the video the night before the ESPYs," Johnson said.

She praised Lil Wayne after Sharpe said that the rapper does not get the credit he deserves.

"Did you see when he got with Fugees on the stage and freestyled the whole verse? What are we talking about? Come on. Greatest of the generation. Wayne had a crazy run and he produced. He burst Nicki (Minaj) and Drake, two GOATs, that's bigger than him, that's crazy. He got that."

Flau'jae Johnson was at the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (EPSYs) in a stylish blue dress and some jewelry on her arms at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. She also shared an image on her IG story on Wednesday.

Flau'jae Johnson at the EPSYs award (Image via Instagram @flaujae)

Last season, the 5-foot-10 guard helped the Tigers reach Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament, before getting knocked out by UCLA Bruins. She averaged 18.6 points on 46.8% shooting, including 38.3% from the three-point line, last season. Johnson also recorded 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks last season.

Flau'jae Johnson helps Team USA win gold at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup

Team USA secured a gold medal at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Chile, after defeating Brazil by a 92-84 scoreline in the final. Flau'jae Johnson played an important part in helping the team to the win.

She averaged 4.3 points on 32.4% shooting, including 30.0% from the three-point line. She also grabbed 3.3 rebounds, dished out 1.0 assist, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 11.8 minutes per game in seven games.

She will now enter her senior year at LSU.

