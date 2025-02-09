"Overcoming cancer should always be celebrated!": College hoops fans react to Dick Vitale's comeback to broadcasting 

College hoops fans took to social media to react to the return of legendary commentator Dick Vitale to broadcasting.

Dick Vitale made a triumphant return after a two-year absence, successfully overcoming his cancer battle to resume his iconic role as a college hoops commentator.

The legendary commentator's name was announced on the court by the announcer who said:

"Tonight we celebrate the return of a true legend. For over 4 decades, his passion, energy, and unmistakable voice have defined the game we love. After a 2 year battle with cancer, he's back where he belongs, courtside and inspiring us all. Back to college basketball, the ACC and Clemson, the one and only. Dick Vitale."

Trending

The ESPN host was given a standing ovation in a video posted on Reddit.

Following the post, fans reacted by sending comments about his return, with one saying:

"Overcoming cancer should always be celebrated!"

"Dickie V can barely speak. He gonna die on that sideline. Respect for a legend."

"AWESOME WITH A CAPITAL A!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Fans react to Dick's return (Credit: Reddit)

One fan mentioned:

"ESPN doesn’t find people who love the game like him anymore. Who can really connect with the fans."

Another fan said:

"Dickie V is college basketball."

A fan replied:

"God Bless Dickie V. Welcome back"

Fans react to Dick's return (Credit: Reddit)

The reaction was mixed, with some fans expressing concern about Dick's health, while others praised his courage, resilience, and determination to return to the airwaves.

An emotional Vitale, 85, was visibly touched by the heartfelt tribute, acknowledging the crowd's standing ovation with a wave as the audience showed their appreciation for nearly a minute.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 15 Champions Classic - Kentucky vs Michigan State - Source: Getty

Vitale returns in Clemson's win over Duke

Vitale was on the commentary stand for the first time in two years for the top-of-the-standing clash between the Clemson Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils.

On Sunday, the Tigers claimed a remarkable victory 77-71 over the Blue Devils. The result saw them return to winning ways after their winning streak ended last week at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Duke v Clemson - Source: Getty

The win saw them remain in second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with a 20-7 record behind Duke. The Tigers will aim to build momentum as they face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here