Owen Freeman, Jeremy Fears Jr. team up with $2,000,000,000 worth MLB franchise as part of latest NIL initiative

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and Creighton forward Owen Freeman are among the players joining the CHISOX Athlete NIL roster for the first time in 2025. Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli is also debuting in the program.

The CHISOX Athlete is an initiative launched by MLB's Chicago White Sox that allows college players from the Chicago area to receive branding opportunities through the ballclub's platforms.

Athletes in their first year in the program are also invited to throw the first pitch at a White Sox game, get a professional photo shoot and receive custom team gear. This is the fourth year of the CHISOX Athletes program.

The $2,000,000,000 worth (according to Forbes) White Sox have struggled on the field in 2025 with an American League worst 5-18 record. They are already nine games behind the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.

Jeremy Fears Jr., from Joliet, Illinois, averaged 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in his freshman season at Michigan State. The Spartans won the Big Ten Tournament and made it to the Elite Eight in the National Tournament.

A Moline, Illinois, native, Owen Freeman transferred to Creighton for next season after two years with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game last season.

Nick Martinelli had a strong season for the Northwestern Wildcats, with 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists this year. The junior comes from Glenview, Illinois.

Other athletes entering the program this year are Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen, Miami volleyball libero Anna McClure, Western Michigan hockey defender Zack Sharp, Minnesota dancer Maddy Vercelli, Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill, and Western Michigan gymnast Hannah Milton.

Robbie Avila is returning to the CHISOX Athlete program in 2025

One popular basketball player will be back for a second season as part of the CHISOX Athlete in Saint Louis Billikens center Robbie Avila.

Avila jumped on the national stage last year as he was part of the Indiana State squad that ended up as the runner-up in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). He earned nicknames such as "College Jokic" and "Cream Abdul Jabbar" for his playing style.

The Oak Forest, Illinois, native averaged 17.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and four assists in his first year with the Billikens.

Other players returning to the program include Indiana football center Pat Coogan, Notre Dame midfielder Berkley Mensik, and Minnesota hockey forward Abbey Murphy.

