"Own them in everything" "Glad Florida lost": College hoops fans react as Georgia stuns No. 3 Florida

College basketball fans have reacted to the unranked Georgia Bulldogs pulling off a stunning 88-83 upset win over No. 3 Florida Gators on Tuesday.

Fans took to social media to express how they felt about another fairytale result in what has been a dramatic SEC conference year.

“Own them in everything 🤣🤣” a fan wrote on X.

“I'm glad Florida lost,” another fan who was hyped about the result wrote on X.

“🔥 Georgia just *crushed* Florida! 😤 #GoDawgs #UgaBasketball”, another hyped fan wrote.

“Wow at a win for the Dawgs” a fan shocked at the result wrote.

“College hoops is always fun to watch”, a fan who was entertained by the drama wrote.

“GEORGIA HANGS ON FOR THE UPSET 🤯. The Dawgs fend off a second half comeback from No. 3 Florida to collect their biggest win of the season,” a fan analyzed the game.

Florida was 24-3 (11-3 SEC) before the game. The Gators traveled to Athens, Georgia, as the favorites to win, but were stunned by a scintillating first-half display from Georgia.

The Bulldogs were too good offensively for the Gators in the first half. They quickly raced to a 26-point lead before settling for a 16-point halftime advantage (51-35).

Florida mounted a strong second-half comeback, showing resilience, but the Bulldogs held firm in the closing stages and lost the second half by just 11 points (48-37). They made crucial stops to fend off the Gators' late surge and seal the win.

Georgia finished with five players on double digits compared to two on the Florida team.

Silas Demary Jr. scored a team-high 21 points for the Bulldogs, while Florida's Will Richard scored a game-high 30 points.

Georgia fans storm the court to celebrate win

After Georgia's win over Florida, the Stegeman Coliseum public address announcer repeatedly urged fans to wait 90 seconds after the game to allow the Gators and officials to exit the court. The crowd respected the request and remained patient.

The Bulldogs, now 17-11 ( 5-10), will take on Texas in their next game as they aim to strengthen their NCAA tournament hopes.

Meanwhile, now sitting at 24-4 overall and 11-4 in conference play, the Gators will return home to Gainesville, Florida, where they host No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday.

