Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament: Top 5 teams with the biggest margins of defeat ft. Oregon

The first round of the 2024 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament kicked off on Wednesday with the bottom eight seeds in the conference in action. It will likely mark the final conference tournament in Pac-12 history as ten of the 12 programs are set to leave the conference on August 2nd.

The Colorado Buffaloes were able to make a bit of history in their first round matchup with the Oregon Ducks. Take a look at the five biggest blowouts in Pac-12 history below.

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament: Top 5 teams with the biggest margins of defeat

#1: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon Ducks, 2024 first round

The No.18-ranked Colorado Buffaloes entered the final Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament as the No.5 seed and faced the Oregon Ducks, who were the No.12 seed, in the first round. The Buffaloes were able to win by a score of 79-30 behind an elite defensive performance in which no player on the Ducks scored in double figures.

#2: Stanford Cardinal vs. California Golden Bears, 2005 quarterfinals

The No.2-ranked Stanford Cardinal entered the 2005 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament as the No.1 seed and faced the California Golden Bears, who were the No.8 seed, in the quarterfinals of the then-ten team bracket. The Cardinal were able to win by a score of 81-40 en route to their third consecutive Pac-12 title.

#T-3: Stanford Cardinal vs. USC Trojans, 2021 quarterfinals

The No.4-ranked Stanford Cardinal entered the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament as the No.1 seed and faced the USC Trojans, who were the No.8 seed, in the quarterfinals. The Cardinal won by a score of 92-53 en route to winning both the Pac-12 title and a national championship.

#T-3: Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars, 2006 first round

The Oregon State Beavers entered the 2006 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament as the No.7 seed and faced the Washington State Cougars, who were the No.10 seed, in the first round of the then-ten team bracket. The Beavers were able to win by a score of 77-38, however, they fell to the No.11-ranked Arizona State Cougars, who were the No.2 seed in the next round.

#5: Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes, 2018 quarterfinals

The No.6-ranked Oregon Ducks entered the 2018 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament as the No.1 seed and faced the Colorado Buffaloes, who were the No.9 seed, in the quarterfinals. The Ducks won by a score of 84-47 en route to winning the Pac-12 title.