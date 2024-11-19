Pacific vs. Arkansas: Box score, stats and summary feat. Adou Thiero (Nov. 18)

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks were able to dominate at home over the Pacific Tigers 91-72. This game was close in each half but the Razorbacks continue to dominate in the John Calipari era so far. Forward Adou Thiero was able to lead the way for the program as he scored 23 points in the victory.

The Pacific Tigers (3-3) are now sitting at .500 on the season and are still in search of their first win of the regular season. The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) are looking outstanding early on in the season and are rolling before getting into conference play as they are bolstering their record thanks to their incredible offensive production.

Here's a closer look into the box scores and why this game was as one-sided as it wound up being.

Pacific vs. Arkansas box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Pacific 37 35 72 Arkansas 44 47 91

Pacific Tigers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Elias Ralph F 3-12 1-9 5-6 4 10 3 2 0 5 3 12 Elijah Fisher G 8-10 3-4 4-4 0 0 2 2 0 1 3 23 Lamar Washington G 7-16 2-5 3-3 0 5 5 1 0 7 2 19 Petar Krivokapic G 2-8 2-5 0-0 1 5 2 0 0 0 5 6 Jefferson Koulibaly G 4-7 4-6 0-0 0 3 2 2 0 2 4 12 Kris Keinys F 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 Jazz Gardner C 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seth Jones G 0-5 0-5 0-0 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0

Arkansas Razorbacks box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Zvonimir Ivisic F 5-9 2-5 3-4 0 5 3 0 3 7 2 15 Adou Thiero F 8-10 1-2 6-7 1 6 2 4 0 1 3 23 Boogie Fland G 6-10 2-4 6-6 1 3 3 4 0 2 3 20 Johnell Davis G 3-5 2-3 0-0 0 6 1 0 0 3 3 8 D.J. Wagner G 5-9 2-4 2-3 1 4 5 2 0 1 0 14 Billy Richmond III F 4-7 0-1 1-3 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 9 Karter Knox F 0-2 0-2 2-2 0 3 2 0 0 0 3 2

Pacific vs. Arkansas Game Summary

The Pacific Tigers were able to play decently well offensively as the team was able to shoot 40.0% from the field, 34.3% from beyond the arc, and attempted 13 free throws. The ability to shoot 12 threes is a great sign for the Tigers going forward.

The big issue though was the fact that they turned the ball over 17 times in the game. The team also struggled to push the pace as they had 10 fast break points and only scored 20 points in the paint throughout the game. They need to do better if they want to compete with one of the best college basketball teams in the nation.

The Arkansas Razorbacks were able to shoot the ball at an extraordinary level as they were able to shoot 59.6% throughout the game, 42.9% from distance, and got to the free-throw line 25 times. They did this without only three offensive rebounds.

The team was able to pass the basketball at a good level as they were able to record 17 assists on 31 made field goals. The Razorbacks recorded 22 points on turnovers and also tallied 40 points in the paint to dominate the Tigers.

