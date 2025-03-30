"PAIGE BUCKETS" "That's how you dominate": Fans hype up Paige Bueckers as UConn star sets new career high in Sweet 16 vs Oklahoma

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers exploded on Saturday with a career-high 40-point performance in her team's 82-59 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in Spokane, Washington. The win booked the Huskies a spot in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Even if the final score seems to suggest that Geno Auriemma's squad had an easy afternoon, the Huskies struggled in the first half and were down four points at the break. That's when the senior turned it on.

Paige Bueckers went 15-for-27 from the floor, including 6-for-8 from beyond the arc. She added three steals, two blocks, six rebounds and an assist. In her last two games, Bueckers has scored 74 points combined and has looked like one of the top players in the game.

Bueckers' second half was so dominant that she outscored the entire Oklahoma squad 29-23. As expected, social media reacted to the senior's historic performance against the Sooners.

"Paige that's how you DOMINATE!💰😤," another fan added.

"Pure dominance 🔥," a fan wrote.

Other fans focused on history and what lies ahead, as Connecticut hasn't won a national title since 2016.

"And she isn’t even done yet!! Get that championship for Gino!!" a fan wrote.

"Great game, but her legacy womt be nearly as impressive without cutting down the nets after winning a natty. Got to finish thr story!" another fan added.

"Crazy she’s the first one, I honestly would’ve thought someone had. Congrats 🔥," a fan responded.

Geno Auriemma lauds Paige Bueckers 40-point performance

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma has followed Paige Bueckers' journey up close during her four years at Storrs. After her historic performance on Saturday, the coach gave the senior her flowers.

“Paige was spectacular,” Geno Auriemma said. "That was as good of a game as I've seen her play the whole time that she's been here, and at the most important time. When you're a senior and you've been around as long as she has, this is what you're here to do. It's why you came here.”

Despite becoming the first UConn player in history to score 40 points in an NCAA Tournament game, Auriemma said that no one on the team was surprised by her performance as they all see her perform at practice.

The Huskies will get to her practice at least one more time, as UConn will now move on to face the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight on Monday.

