Paige Bueckers' 2-word reaction to UConn legend Nika Muhl showing up at St. John's game

On Tuesday evening, UConn's Paige Bueckers led the Huskies to a dominant 78-40 win over the St. John's Red Storm. She tallied 16.0 points on 75% shooting from the floor and 50% shooting from beyond the arc, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals with a special guest in the building for the game.

UConn legend and Seattle Storm star Nika Muhl, who's a close friend of Bueckers, attended the game and was warmly appreciated by Huskies fans. Bueckers posted a picture of the Storm star and captioned it on her Instagram stories.

"Twin home," Paige Bueckers wrote.

Buecker's IG stories

In a courtside interview with "SNY" after the game, Muhl revealed her feelings on being back at the Gampel Pavilion.

"To be honest, it doesn't," Nika Muhl said. "I feel like I never left. I feel like only a couple weeks ago, I had that realization that I'm actually not here anymore. So it feels like I'm on the bench and not playing. [Auriemma] benched me, that's what it feels like."

Nika Muhl and Paige Bueckers are the best friends

Nika Muhl and Paige Bueckers were both part of legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma's 2020 recruitment class and have since repeatedly revealed the close bond they share.

After the 2024 Big East championship game, Muhl revealed how she felt about her Huskies co-star during a postgame news conference (1:03).

"I'm just so grateful and thankful to the universe that I was able to get out and come across a person like that. I mean thankful to coach for recruiting us at the same time and bringing us here. That's my best friend, my sister," Muhl said.

Muhl and Bueckers formed a close relationship with another class of 2020 prospect, forward Aaliyah Edwards, who was drafted by the Washington Mystics in the 2024 WNBA Draft. During an interview with "CT Insider," Bueckers expressed the trio's unique bond.

“Nika and Aaliyah are like my sisters. They're my bridesmaids. I want them to be like my kids’ godparents, like godmoms,” Bueckers said per CT Insider.

“We've built such a strong relationship ever since we came into UConn together as freshmen and it means everything to be here, especially with all the blows we were dealt."

During the 2024 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers went viral after attending the ceremony and cheering on her friends after they were drafted in the first round.

