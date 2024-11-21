Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme give Geno Auriemma a special gift on NCAA record-setting night

Geno Auriemma has recorded his 1,217th win, setting the record for the most wins by an NCAA basketball head coach. After Wednesday's win, the trio of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Caroline Ducharme presented the all-time tactician with a jersey to celebrate the moment.

The jersey, draped in UConn's home colors, is numbered "1217" as Auriemma gets to take home the one-of-a-kind frame.

The all-time wins record now belongs to Auriemma after he surpassed Tara VanDerveer, doing so in five fewer seasons than the former Stanford head coach.

The Huskies dominated the FDU Knights en route to the 85-41 win. Star senior Paige Bueckers recorded 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists while first-year guard Sarah Strong pitched in 20 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists of her own.

UConn now holds an undefeated 4-0 record, putting them atop the standings of the Big East division. Their next matchup will be on Monday, November 25 against the Oregon State Beavers, set for 8:30 p.m. ET. at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

Double celebration as Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey commemorate 40 years of UConn Huskies tutelage

Along with the wins record, Geno Auriemma also reached a milestone with long-time associate head coach Chris Dailey. The duo celebrated 40 years of coaching the UConn Huskies Women's Basketball Team.

Dailey joined as an assistant coach, then promoted to associate for Auriemma back in 1985, and they have since won a staggering 11 NCAA D1 Championships.

In their Ruby Anniversary ceremony, they were joined by a number of their alumnae who have since become WNBA standouts. Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi, and other alumnae came to witness the historic event.

Then, both coaches were each given a unique glass-blown basketball that had their names and the season's tagline, "40 years of excellence", engraved on it.

Geno Auriemma raises his glass-blown basketball. (Image Credits: Imagn)

As the Auriemma-Dailey partnership continues to prosper, the winningest college basketball coach of all time will look to add more wins to solidify his record.

